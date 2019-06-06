Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eramet    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eramet : Responsible management of tailings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

Responsible management of tailings

Does Eramet manage tailing dams?

Only one out of the 3 Eramet's mining subsidiaries involves tailing dams: SLN (New Caledonia) and GCO (Senegal) do not use any tailing dams facilities.

In COMILOG (Gabon), Eramet is operating 11 tailings dams facilities. Eramet is also managing one tailings dam associated with its metallurgical plant in Marietta (USA).

The size of these facilities is limited compared to those involved in recent catastrophic events in Brazil (2015, 2019). Eramet has never used the controversial "upstream" raising method.

Facilities characteristics

Schlamms storage impoundments - COMILOG mine (Gabon, plateau of Bangombé)

10 facilities (B1 to B10), average of 16m height and 1.0-1.5 Mm3 of storage each.

Storage impoundments are not raised, new sites are built each 18-24months. Residues stem from the separation of the manganese ore from its clayed gangue by using a simple mechanical / washing process. No added chemical is used in that regard. Consequently, as proven by leaching tests performed, the "schalmms" can be considered as "inert" according to French Standards.

Page 1

© Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

Tailings storage impoundment - CIM ore beneficiation plant - Gabon

Low grade products (an inert sand fraction (1-20 mm) and a finer sludge (schlamms < 1 mm) are stored in a compacted stack, with an integrated internal sludge pond. From an initial 10m high dyke (where the finer fraction is pumped), sand fraction has been deposited and compacted in the outside perimeter to raise the dam and continuously comfort dyke stability ("downstream method").

Current dry stack size is about 100 m width from the pond area, and about 30 m high, for a volume of 5 Mm3 sand fraction and 3.6 Mm3 fine fraction.

Tailings dam metallurgical plant Marietta (USA)

This facility was designed to store residues from past industrial activities, which are now closed. Eramet is still operating the dam but with a much reduced deposition rate. The maximum height of the dam is 35.8 m above foundation level. This facility was raised in 4 steps, last one in 2000, always using the safest "downstream" method. Total volume actually stored is 4.3 Mm3. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (last audit in 2018) regularly audits the dam.

Page 2

© Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

What is doing Eramet to prevent risks associated with these facilities?

While they are still modest in size compared to those elsewhere in the world, Eramet is committed to ensure the safest operations conditions of its tailing facilities.

These structures are continuously monitored for their stability. Yearly external reviews are carried out. Furthermore, in 2016, in the framework of its risk prevention initiative, a specific audit of these dykes was commissioned by geotechnical and environmental experts of the Group. The audit found a good level of risk control by respecting the design and operation standards of these structures; an action plan to further strengthen this level of control has been established and fully implemented. In 2019, a new audit will be performed, using the latest EU Best available technologies report about mining waste (2018) as reference framework.

Eramet is willing to participate to sectoral initiatives aimed at increasing the safety of dams in the mining industry, such as The Church of England Pension Board's.

Page 3

© Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

Please see below the detailed disclosure for The Church of England Pension Board's initiative regarding COMILOG Moanda (Gabon).

1.

"Tailings Facility" Name/identifier

Industrial Bassins B1 to B10 (Lat: -1.541367° Long: 13.247780°)

2.

Location

Dam CIM (Lat: -1.505945° Long: 13.267704°)

3. Ownership

Owned

B1 to B9: Inactive

4.

Status

B10: Active

CIM: Active

5.

Date of initial operation

B10: 2019

CIM: 2001

6.

Is the Dam currently operated or closed as per

B1 to B9: Closure pending (top cover), idle till residues trafficability is adequate.

B10: Yes

currently approved design?

CIM: Yes

B1-B10: Storage impoundments are not raised, new sites are built.

An exception was made for a 2m raise performed on B8 only (now closed since 2017), using a

7.

Raising method

centerline method.

CIM: From an initial 10m high dyke (where the finer fraction is pumped), sand fraction has been deposited

and compacted in the outside perimeter to comfort dyke stability. Current dry stack size is about

100 m width from the pond area, and about 30 m high.

8.

Current Maximum Height

B1-B10: average of 16 m, with locally 18 m height.(maximum)

CIM: 30 m high dry stack, with an integrated sludge pond.

9. Current Tailings Storage Impoundment

B1-B9: average of 1-1.5 Mm3 each

B10: just started on 02/2019

volume

CIM: 5 Mm3 sand fraction (04/2017), 3.6 Mm3 fine fraction (03/2018)

10. Planned Tailings Storage Impoundment

B10: planned 0.975 Mm3 over 12 Ha

Volume in 5 years' time.

B11: 1.07 Mm3 (2020); B12: 2.275 Mm3 (2021); B13: 10.7 Mm3 (2022-28);

Page 4

© Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

CIM: extra 0.6 Mm3 sand fraction, 0.2 Mm3 fine fraction until 2023

11.Most recent Independent Expert Review

B10: 2018 (External engineering designer, yearly audit)

CIM: 2018 (External engineering designer, yearly audit)

12. Do you have full and complete relevant

B1-B9: yes

engineering records including design,

B10: yes

construction, operation, maintenance, and/or

CIM: yes

closure?

13. What is your hazard categorisation of this

B1-B9: Classe C (French Decree N°2007-1735 of 11/12/2007)

B10: Classe C

facility, based on the consequence of failure?

CIM: Classe A

14. What guideline do you follow for the

French Decree N°2007-1735 of 11/12/2007 « relatif à la sécurité des ouvrages hydrauliques et au comité

classification system?

technique permanent des barrages et des ouvrages hydrauliques et modifiant le code de l'environnement »

15. Has this facility, at any point in its history,

failed to be confirmed or certified as stable, or

B1-B9: no

experienced notable stability concerns, as

B10: no

identified by an independent engineer (even if

CIM: no

later certified as stable by the same or a different

firm).

16. Do you have internal/in house engineering

B1-B9: external

specialist oversight of this facility? Or do you

B10: external

have external engineering support for this

CIM: external

purpose?

17. Has a formal analysis of the downstream

B10: A risk analysis report was issued in 02/2018 (MC-18-111-COM-03, along with the technical report),

impact on communities, ecosystems and critical

which included scenarios such as potential dyke rupture simulation, extreme weather events, human

infrastructure in the event of catastrophic failure

errors, etc. …

been undertaken and to reflect final conditions?

CIM: A PFS report for a dry stack expansion scenario was issued 01/2019 (MC-18-183-COM-18-R01-B),

If so, when did this assessment take place?

including stability analysis and liquefaction analysis.

Page 5

© Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERAMET
12:58pERAMET : Responsible management of tailings
PU
06/03ERAMET : adjustment of the Rate of Conversion regarding the offering of net shar..
GL
05/29ERAMET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23ERAMET : Message from Board of Directors
AQ
05/23ERAMET : Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2019
AQ
05/22ERAMET : All joined together for biodiversity!
PU
05/21ERAMET : - Purchase of own shares
AQ
05/20ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/14ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
05/14ERAMET : Sponsors hackathon at viva technology to improve traceability in metal ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 856 M
EBIT 2019 572 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 141 M
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 5,50
P/E ratio 2020 5,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 1 397 M
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
Eramet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,0 €
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET-13.11%1 532
BHP GROUP LTD9.67%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC8.65%123 200
RIO TINTO21.21%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.81%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN9.84%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About