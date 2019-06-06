Eramet : Responsible management of tailings

Responsible management of tailings Does Eramet manage tailing dams? Only one out of the 3 Eramet's mining subsidiaries involves tailing dams: SLN (New Caledonia) and GCO (Senegal) do not use any tailing dams facilities. In COMILOG (Gabon), Eramet is operating 11 tailings dams facilities. Eramet is also managing one tailings dam associated with its metallurgical plant in Marietta (USA). The size of these facilities is limited compared to those involved in recent catastrophic events in Brazil (2015, 2019). Eramet has never used the controversial "upstream" raising method. Facilities characteristics Schlamms storage impoundments - COMILOG mine (Gabon, plateau of Bangombé) 10 facilities (B1 to B10), average of 16m height and 1.0-1.5 Mm3 of storage each. Storage impoundments are not raised, new sites are built each 18-24months. Residues stem from the separation of the manganese ore from its clayed gangue by using a simple mechanical / washing process. No added chemical is used in that regard. Consequently, as proven by leaching tests performed, the "schalmms" can be considered as "inert" according to French Standards. Page 1 © Eramet - This document is the property of Eramet group and can not be copied or communicated to third parties without its authorization

Tailings storage impoundment - CIM ore beneficiation plant - Gabon Low grade products (an inert sand fraction (1-20 mm) and a finer sludge (schlamms < 1 mm) are stored in a compacted stack, with an integrated internal sludge pond. From an initial 10m high dyke (where the finer fraction is pumped), sand fraction has been deposited and compacted in the outside perimeter to raise the dam and continuously comfort dyke stability ("downstream method"). Current dry stack size is about 100 m width from the pond area, and about 30 m high, for a volume of 5 Mm3 sand fraction and 3.6 Mm3 fine fraction. Tailings dam metallurgical plant Marietta (USA) This facility was designed to store residues from past industrial activities, which are now closed. Eramet is still operating the dam but with a much reduced deposition rate. The maximum height of the dam is 35.8 m above foundation level. This facility was raised in 4 steps, last one in 2000, always using the safest "downstream" method. Total volume actually stored is 4.3 Mm3. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (last audit in 2018) regularly audits the dam.

What is doing Eramet to prevent risks associated with these facilities? While they are still modest in size compared to those elsewhere in the world, Eramet is committed to ensure the safest operations conditions of its tailing facilities. These structures are continuously monitored for their stability. Yearly external reviews are carried out. Furthermore, in 2016, in the framework of its risk prevention initiative, a specific audit of these dykes was commissioned by geotechnical and environmental experts of the Group. The audit found a good level of risk control by respecting the design and operation standards of these structures; an action plan to further strengthen this level of control has been established and fully implemented. In 2019, a new audit will be performed, using the latest EU Best available technologies report about mining waste (2018) as reference framework. Eramet is willing to participate to sectoral initiatives aimed at increasing the safety of dams in the mining industry, such as The Church of England Pension Board's.

Please see below the detailed disclosure for The Church of England Pension Board's initiative regarding COMILOG Moanda (Gabon). 1. "Tailings Facility" Name/identifier Industrial Bassins B1 to B10 (Lat: -1.541367° Long: 13.247780°) 2. Location Dam CIM (Lat: -1.505945° Long: 13.267704°) 3. Ownership Owned B1 to B9: Inactive 4. Status B10: Active CIM: Active 5. Date of initial operation B10: 2019 CIM: 2001 6. Is the Dam currently operated or closed as per B1 to B9: Closure pending (top cover), idle till residues trafficability is adequate. B10: Yes currently approved design? CIM: Yes B1-B10: Storage impoundments are not raised, new sites are built. An exception was made for a 2m raise performed on B8 only (now closed since 2017), using a 7. Raising method centerline method. CIM: From an initial 10m high dyke (where the finer fraction is pumped), sand fraction has been deposited and compacted in the outside perimeter to comfort dyke stability. Current dry stack size is about 100 m width from the pond area, and about 30 m high. 8. Current Maximum Height B1-B10: average of 16 m, with locally 18 m height.(maximum) CIM: 30 m high dry stack, with an integrated sludge pond. 9. Current Tailings Storage Impoundment B1-B9: average of 1-1.5 Mm3 each B10: just started on 02/2019 volume CIM: 5 Mm3 sand fraction (04/2017), 3.6 Mm3 fine fraction (03/2018) 10. Planned Tailings Storage Impoundment B10: planned 0.975 Mm3 over 12 Ha Volume in 5 years' time. B11: 1.07 Mm3 (2020); B12: 2.275 Mm3 (2021); B13: 10.7 Mm3 (2022-28);

CIM: extra 0.6 Mm3 sand fraction, 0.2 Mm3 fine fraction until 2023 11.Most recent Independent Expert Review B10: 2018 (External engineering designer, yearly audit) CIM: 2018 (External engineering designer, yearly audit) 12. Do you have full and complete relevant B1-B9: yes engineering records including design, B10: yes construction, operation, maintenance, and/or CIM: yes closure? 13. What is your hazard categorisation of this B1-B9: Classe C (French Decree N°2007-1735 of 11/12/2007) B10: Classe C facility, based on the consequence of failure? CIM: Classe A 14. What guideline do you follow for the French Decree N°2007-1735 of 11/12/2007 « relatif à la sécurité des ouvrages hydrauliques et au comité classification system? technique permanent des barrages et des ouvrages hydrauliques et modifiant le code de l'environnement » 15. Has this facility, at any point in its history, failed to be confirmed or certified as stable, or B1-B9: no experienced notable stability concerns, as B10: no identified by an independent engineer (even if CIM: no later certified as stable by the same or a different firm). 16. Do you have internal/in house engineering B1-B9: external specialist oversight of this facility? Or do you B10: external have external engineering support for this CIM: external purpose? 17. Has a formal analysis of the downstream B10: A risk analysis report was issued in 02/2018 (MC-18-111-COM-03, along with the technical report), impact on communities, ecosystems and critical which included scenarios such as potential dyke rupture simulation, extreme weather events, human infrastructure in the event of catastrophic failure errors, etc. … been undertaken and to reflect final conditions? CIM: A PFS report for a dry stack expansion scenario was issued 01/2019 (MC-18-183-COM-18-R01-B), If so, when did this assessment take place? including stability analysis and liquefaction analysis.

