Eramet: a new brand identity for a new leap forward

10/11/2018 | 10:33am CEST

Paris, October 11, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: a new brand identity for a new leap forward

Energy transition, optimization and preservation of resources, sustainable development: mining and metallurgical activities are at the heart of the challenges of the planet. In pursuit of those stakes, Eramet takes a new strategical leap and aspires to become the leader of the metals for energy transition.

Launched a year ago, the managerial transformation program intends to create an agile, performing and innovative company, admired for its strategical model, its management and its societal commitment.

To realize this ambition, the Group reveals today a new visual identity. With its symbol, its typography and its colors, Eramet's new logo is the graphic expression of its singularity and know-how:

  • A new symbol

    The leap means the projection into the future, making Eramet a modern and moving brand. The leap takes place in the saddle of the letter "M", a reference to the metallurgical crucible - a nod to our older visual identity, but also to the shape of the metallic deposits used by the Group to answer the needs of a constantly changing world.

    Its color gradient, that combines warm colors with a dark blue, represents the evolution of the raw material, from molten metal to the alloy and the finished product.

  • A new typography

    The name "Eramet" is a fundamental component of the Group's DNA since 1985. Powerful and easily memorable, it doesn't change but its typography evolves. The shape is now rounded and the spelling switches between capital and lowercase letters. The typography is the reflection of a more human, agile, digital brand, contemporary and forward-looking. The deep blue expresses in the same time the industrial and statutory dimension of the brand.

The deployment of this new brand identity will take place over a period of several months and will be done in accordance with the commercial brands and visual identities of the numerous Group's subsidiaries.

For Christel Bories, Eramet CEO:

This new logo symbolizes the Group's current and future transformation. Its graphic design represents the dynamics we want to give to Eramet. And our new symbol, the leap, represents the energy, the projection into the future, making Eramet a moving, modern and ambitious brand. This is the new Eramet.

Head office - 10, boulevard de Grenelle - CS 63205 - 75015 Paris - www.eramet.com

CONTACT

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

Manganese and nickel, used to improve the

martzner@image7.fr

properties of steels, mineralised sands (titanium

dioxide and zircon)

Parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-

performance special steels used in industries such

as aerospace, power generation and tooling.

Eramet

is also developing activities with strong growth potential,

Pour plus d'informations : www.eramet.com

such as lithium extraction and recycling, playing a key

Suivez nous avec l'appli Eramet Finance :

role in the energy transition and the mobility of the

Sur IOS :

future. The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20

https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet-finance/id1115212055?mt=8

countries.

Sur Android :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance

2

Eramet is one of the world's leading producers of:

ABOUT ERAMET

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:32:04 UTC
