Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ERAMET    ERA   FR0000131757

ERAMET

(ERA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

"Gabon: a Central African market in the process of diversification": conference sponsored by Eramet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:07am EDT

04.02.2019

On Friday March 29, 2019, the conference 'Gabon: a Central African market in the process of diversification' was held at the French Senate in Paris. During the event, Bruno Faour, Deputy Director of African Development for the Eramet group, and Christian Magni, Deputy Director of Setrag, a subsidiary of the Eramet group, explained how Eramet is contributing to Gabon's development. The Group has been involved in the country for more than 30 years, in particular through its subsidiary Comilog, which mines and recovers manganese ore, and Setrag, the operator of the Transgabonais railroad.

© ERAMET



Bruno Faour: 'Eramet's strategy in Gabon is based on a strong partnership with the Gabonese government, which is looking to the future with a project to increase manganese production to 7 million metric tons by 2023.' He also highlighted the Group's commitments in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): 'For Eramet, CSR and societal acceptance are essential, and the group remains committed to local projects that benefit the population.'

Christian Magni added: 'Through its Setrag subsidiary and its vast renovation plan for the railway network, Eramet is contributing to Gabon's development through its CSR program.'

Eramet Gabon employs 3,000 people, 98% of whom are Gabonese. The Group is the country's second largest private employer. Its aim is to increase manganese production to 7 million metric tons by 2023 compared to 4.3 million metric tons produced in 2018.

All news

Disclaimer

Eramet SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERAMET
06:07aERAMET : Aubert & Duval Les Ancizes, "solar panel" project receives official app..
PU
06:07a"GABON : a Central African market in the process of diversification": conference..
PU
04/01ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
03/26ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
03/25ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
03/19ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
03/18ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
03/12ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
03/05ERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
02/21ERAMET : High current operating income for 2018, at EUR581m, driven by a favoura..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 808 M
EBIT 2019 527 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Finance 2019 214 M
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
P/E ratio 2020 5,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 409 M
Chart ERAMET
Duration : Period :
ERAMET Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERAMET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,7 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christel Bories Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Devedjian Chief Financial Officer
Georges Jacques Gilbert Duval Director
Édouard Duval Director
Cyrille Duval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERAMET-12.34%1 481
BHP GROUP LTD14.08%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC15.19%131 098
RIO TINTO22.41%99 234
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.84%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN20.24%37 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About