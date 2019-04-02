"Gabon: a Central African market in the process of diversification": conference sponsored by Eramet

04.02.2019

On Friday March 29, 2019, the conference 'Gabon: a Central African market in the process of diversification' was held at the French Senate in Paris. During the event, Bruno Faour, Deputy Director of African Development for the Eramet group, and Christian Magni, Deputy Director of Setrag, a subsidiary of the Eramet group, explained how Eramet is contributing to Gabon's development. The Group has been involved in the country for more than 30 years, in particular through its subsidiary Comilog, which mines and recovers manganese ore, and Setrag, the operator of the Transgabonais railroad.

© ERAMET

Bruno Faour: 'Eramet's strategy in Gabon is based on a strong partnership with the Gabonese government, which is looking to the future with a project to increase manganese production to 7 million metric tons by 2023.' He also highlighted the Group's commitments in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): 'For Eramet, CSR and societal acceptance are essential, and the group remains committed to local projects that benefit the population.'

Christian Magni added: 'Through its Setrag subsidiary and its vast renovation plan for the railway network, Eramet is contributing to Gabon's development through its CSR program.'

Eramet Gabon employs 3,000 people, 98% of whom are Gabonese. The Group is the country's second largest private employer. Its aim is to increase manganese production to 7 million metric tons by 2023 compared to 4.3 million metric tons produced in 2018.