ERCROS, S.A.

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
  Report  
News 
Press Releases

Ercros S A : has renewed formaldehyde and chlorine supply contracts with the main customer of these products

0
11/26/2019 | 06:38am EST

Ercros has renewed formaldehyde and chlorine supply contracts with

the main customer of these products

Ercros has signed a new formaldehyde supply contract with its main client. This contract will be valid during the period 2021-2030 and the product will be supplied from Tortosa factory (Tarragona), which has recently expanded the capacity of its facilities.

Also, the company has extended until the end of 2021 the contract for the supply of chlorine, which the company maintains with said customer, who is the largest consumer of this product of the company. Said chlorine will be supplied by pipeline from the Vila- seca I factory (Tarragona), which has also increased the capacity of its electrolysis plant.

Barcelona, November 26, 2019

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:37:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 705 M
EBIT 2019 32,2 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Debt 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart ERCROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ercros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERCROS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,25  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agustín Franco Blasco Chief Operating Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Josep Mota Balcells Director-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERCROS, S.A.-27.87%259
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 478
AIR LIQUIDE23.79%63 314
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.94%31 591
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP74.71%21 821
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 630
