Ercros S A : has renewed formaldehyde and chlorine supply contracts with the main customer of these products

Ercros has renewed formaldehyde and chlorine supply contracts with

the main customer of these products

Ercros has signed a new formaldehyde supply contract with its main client. This contract will be valid during the period 2021-2030 and the product will be supplied from Tortosa factory (Tarragona), which has recently expanded the capacity of its facilities.

Also, the company has extended until the end of 2021 the contract for the supply of chlorine, which the company maintains with said customer, who is the largest consumer of this product of the company. Said chlorine will be supplied by pipeline from the Vila- seca I factory (Tarragona), which has also increased the capacity of its electrolysis plant.

Barcelona, November 26, 2019