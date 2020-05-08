Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Ercros, S.A.    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS, S.A.

(ECR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/08 05:14:35 am
2.53 EUR   -0.39%
05:04aERCROS S A : renews the syndicated financing agreement
PU
04/30ERCROS S A : maintains the planned shareholder remuneration
PU
03/12ERCROS S A : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ercros S A : renews the syndicated financing agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:04am EDT

Ercros renews the syndicated financing agreement

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Ercros signed the syndicated financing renewal agreement with a pool of financial institutions.

The agreement includes the following financial instruments:

  1. A syndicated factoring, with a limit of 102 million euros. The term is four years, extendable to five, and for the first time includes clients in dollars. It is divided into two sections:
    1. a section without recourse, for those clients with guaranteed payment through a credit insurance policy; and
    2. a section with recourse, for those clients not included in the section without recourse.
  3. A revolving loan, amounting to 30 million euros, for a term of four years, extendable to five. This credit includes for the first time an ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) component.
  4. A new specific tranche to finance investments, amounting to 15 million euros, for a period of five years that contains the same ESG component as the revolving credit.

Barcelona, May 8, 2020

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ERCROS, S.A.
05:04aERCROS S A : renews the syndicated financing agreement
PU
04/30ERCROS S A : maintains the planned shareholder remuneration
PU
03/12ERCROS S A : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
02/28ERCROS S A : obtained ebitda totalling EUR 61 million and a profit of EUR 31 mil..
PU
02/21ERCROS S A : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
02/11ERCROS S A : The board of Ercros approves the 5th treasury share repurchase prog..
PU
2019ERCROS S A : selected by the UN among the 101 best business initiatives for clim..
PU
2019ERCROS S A : has renewed formaldehyde and chlorine supply contracts with the mai..
PU
2019ERCROS S A : Ebitda improvement in the third quarter of 2019
PU
2019ERCROS S A : has completed the expansion of the chlorine-caustic soda plant in V..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 586 M
EBIT 2020 14,6 M
Net income 2020 7,60 M
Debt 2020 104 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart ERCROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ercros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERCROS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,54  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agustín Franco Blasco Chief Operating Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Sebastián Espino Sosa Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERCROS, S.A.-2.31%287
AIR LIQUIDE-4.95%60 979
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.14%56 539
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.22%20 343
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-43.13%17 930
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.16%16 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group