Ercros : Purchase of treasury shares announcement

Barcelona, March 15, 2019. - In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company"), by means of this letter, communicates the following
RELEVANT EVENT
As a continuation of the relevant event number 266,852, published on June 15, 2018, the Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between March 6 and 14, 2019, has carried out the purchase of 152,337 treasury shares. Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and March 14, 2019, the Company has acquired 1,834,604 treasury shares.
Download document
Disclaimer
Ercros SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:58:01 UTC