Ercros : Purchase of treasury shares announcement

Barcelona, March 15, 2019. - In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company"), by means of this letter, communicates the following

RELEVANT EVENT

As a continuation of the relevant event number 266,852, published on June 15, 2018, the Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between March 6 and 14, 2019, has carried out the purchase of 152,337 treasury shares. Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and March 14, 2019, the Company has acquired 1,834,604 treasury shares.

Download document