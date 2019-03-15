Ercros : The Company reports on the purchase of 152,337 treasury shares

Barcelona, March 15, 2019. -The Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between March 6 and 14, 2019, has carried out the purchase of 152,337 treasury shares.

Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and March 14, 2019, the Company has acquired 1,834,604 treasury shares. At present, the Company holds 2,287,712 treasury shares (2.12 %).