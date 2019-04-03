Ercros expands its moulding compounds production capacity

The Ercros factory in Cerdanyola has expanded the production capacity of moulding compounds by 3,000 t/year, which represents an increase of 14% to reach 25,000 t/year.

The thermostable moulding compounds manufactured in Cerdanyola have applications in very diverse sectors; can be used in the manufacture of electrical appliances, such as switches and plugs; of toilet seats and covers and other sanitary accessories; caps for the cosmetics and perfume industry; of buttons, tableware and trays, etc.

85% of its production is exported to more than 30 countries around the world. The greater volume of moulding compounds that this expansion allows is entirely destined to the foreign market, with the objective of consolidating and expanding the Ercros presence in America, Europe and Asia. The company is the only producer of this range in Spain. It occupies the first position in sales in the Spanish market; the second in Europe; and the third in the rest of the world.

The project carried out to expand the production capacity of moulding compounds has been developed by the Ercros R&D and engineering departments, and involves a significant improvement in the final product, since it has allowed Carbaicar HD quality to practically all the production; this quality offers high benefits that improve the productivity of customers.

The Cerdanyola factory has also increased its degree of digitization and automation, in order to improve its competitiveness.

Barcelona, April 3, 2019