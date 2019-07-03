Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Ercros SA    ECR   ES0125140A14

ERCROS SA

(ECR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ercros : informs on the beginning of the share capital reduction through the amortization of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 03:58am EDT

In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter "Ercros" or "the Company"), and in relation to relevant events No. 262474, on March 1, 2018, No. 266852, on June 15, 2018, and No. 279195, on June 14, 2019, by means of this letter, communicates the following:

RELEVANT EVENT

On June 14, 2019, a reduction of share capital by the amount of 888,240 euros was approved by the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company, through the amortization of the 2,960,800 shares held by the Company in treasury, of a nominal value of 0.30 euros each, representing 2.745% of the share capital.

The board of directors of the Company held on June 14, 2019, after the AGM, agreed, in compliance with the agreement of the AGM in item two of the agenda, to execute the reduction of social capital by the amount of 888,240 euros. After this transaction, the share capital of Ercros will be fixed at 31,474,746.30 euros, corresponding to 104,915,821 ordinary shares, of a nominal value of 0.30 euros each.

The shares to be amortized were acquired by the Company in the framework of the shareholder remuneration policy for the period 2017-2020. Through the amortization of the shares that Ercros owns in treasury, the shareholders automatically increase their percentage of participation in the share capital.

This capital reduction will be carried out with a charge to voluntary or freely available reserves, making the corresponding provision of a reserve for amortized capital by an amount equal to the nominal value of the treasury shares effectively amortized, from which it will only be possible to own by complying with the requirements for reducing the share capital, in accordance with the provisions of article 335 c) of the Capital Companies Act. According to the aforementioned article, the creditors of Ercros will not have the right of opposition foreseen in article 334 of the aforementioned law.

Also, since the shares to be amortized are owned by the Company at the time of the reduction, this will not imply the return of contributions.

The mandatory capital reduction announcements are published today in the Official Bulletin of the Mercantile Registry ("Borme") and on the corporate website of Ercros (www.ercros.es). Subsequently, the corresponding public deed of capital reduction and modification of the Bylaws and its registration in the Mercantile Registry of Barcelona will be granted, which will be subject to the communication of relevant information.

Barcelona, July 3, 2019

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERCROS SA
03:58aERCROS : informs on the beginning of the share capital reduction through the amo..
PU
06/21ERCROS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14ERCROS : Dividend distribution announcement
PU
06/14ERCROS : anticipates a quick recovery of the current downward cycle of the chemi..
PU
06/12ERCROS : expects to obtain a profit of 9 million in the first half
PU
05/31ERCROS : European formaldehyde manufacturers sign a voluntary agreement to limit..
PU
05/16ERCROS : The Delsa and Azuli brands of Ercros for the treatment of pool water re..
PU
05/06ERCROS : Higher sales and lower margins in the 1st quarter
PU
04/04ERCROS : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
04/03ERCROS : expands its moulding compounds production capacity
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 714 M
EBIT 2019 27,8 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 210 M
Chart ERCROS SA
Duration : Period :
Ercros SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERCROS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 1,98  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Zabalza Martí Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agustín Franco Blasco Chief Operating Officer
Pedro Rodríguez Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Gual de Diego Director-Information Systems
Josep Mota Balcells Director-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERCROS SA-36.42%238
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%91 670
AIR LIQUIDE13.37%59 031
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 031
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD24.15%38 651
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.71%32 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About