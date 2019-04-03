Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Board of Directors' Subcommitees

According to the decision of our Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the Communiqué on the Corporate Governance II-17.1 of the Capital Markets Board, it was resolved as follows:

- Independent Board Members Yunus ARINCI and Ali FİDAN have been elected to the Audit Committee membership and Yunus ARINCI has been elected as a Committee Chairman,

- Independent Board Members Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU and Yunus ARINCI, and Investor Relations Manager İdil ÖNAY ERGİN have been elected to the Corporate Governance Committee membership and Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU has been elected as a Committee Chairman,

- Independent Board Members Ali FİDAN and Kurtuluş Bedri VAROĞLU have been elected to the Early Detection of Risk Committee membership and Ali FİDAN has been elected as a Committee Chairman.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.