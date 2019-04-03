Log in
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Company General Info Form

04/03/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

0
04/03/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Name-Surname

Person Who Behaves On Behalf Of Legal Person Board Member

Gender

Title

Profession

The First Election Date To Board

Whether Executive Director or Not

Positions Held in the Company in the Last 5 Years

Current Positions Held Outside the Company

Whether the Director has at Least 5 Years' Experience on Audit, Accounting and/or Finance or not

Share in Capital (%)

The Share Group that the Board Member Representing

Independent Board Member or not

Link To PDP Notification That Includes The Independency Declaration

Whether the Independent Director Considered By The Nomination Committee

Whether She/He is the Director Who Ceased to Satisfy The Independence or Not

Committees Charged and Task

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:21:04 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 27 624 M
EBIT 2019 5 758 M
Net income 2019 4 640 M
Finance 2019 2 846 M
Yield 2019 11,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 31 010 M
Chart EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.
Duration : Period :
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,8  TRY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sedat Orhan General Manager
Ömer Muzaffer Baktir Chairman & Managing Director
Esat Günday Executive Vice President-Operations
Sami Nezih Tunalitosunoglu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.5 522
ARCELORMITTAL6.51%22 136
POSCO--.--%20 509
NUCOR14.82%18 199
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP9.55%17 300
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 032
