Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Kobirate Uluslararası Kredi Derecelendirme ve Kurumsal Yönetim Hizmetleri A.Ş. completed the Corporate Governance Rating Report of Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları T.A.Ş. and our Company's Corporate Governance Rating is upgraded to 9.52 (95.23%) from 9.49 (94.86%) as of July 24th, 2020.

Corporate Governance Rating Report is attached for additional information. Besides, this report is available on our Company's website (www.erdemir.com.tr).

