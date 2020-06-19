Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Determination of Independent Audit Company

According to the decision of our Company's Board of Directors, dated 19 June 2020, taking the recommendation of the Audit Committee into consideration, it was resolved to nominate DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik Anonim Şirketi (A member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu) to audit our Company's and our subsidiaries' accounts and transactions for 2020 accounting period within the scope of Capital Markets Legislation, Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations and to present the selection to the approval of General Assembly at Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held on 14 July 2020.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

