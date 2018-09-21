Log in
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. (EREGL)
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : EREGL EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.( Lawsuit Against Company or Developments in the Lawsuit Against Company

09/21/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

21/09/2018-18:09:41 

***EREGL*** EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇELİK FABRİKALARI T.A.Ş.( Lawsuit Against Company or Developments in the Lawsuit Against Company )

English
Lawsuit Against Company or Developments in the Lawsuit Against Company

Evet (Yes)
Hayır (No)
 Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
23.07.2018
Hayır (No)
 Announcement Content

  Date of Lawsuit
17.04.2013
  Notification Date of Lawsuit to Company
06.06.2013
  Subject of Lawsuit
Demand of Compensation of Loss Arising Out of Sale Contract
  Counterparties of Lawsuit
Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş.
  Lawsuit Amount
10.837.801,69 TL
  Ratio of Lawsuit Amount to Total Assets Disclosed in Latest Financial Statements of Entity (%)
0,03
  Relavant Court and File Number
Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd / 2015/16 E.
  Trial Date
-
  Decision
-
  Next Trial Date
17.10.2018
  Amount of Provision in Financial Statements if any
-
  Effect to Operations of Company
-
 Explanations

Action of date with the demand of compensation of loss arising out of sale contract with the value of 17.800.-TL by reserving the rights regarding to the surpluses has been filed against our Company on April 17th, 2013 to the Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd with the file numbered 2013/253 by Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş.. It has been learnt that the plaintiff demanded from the court that value of the action is to be raised to 10.837.801,69.-TL with the amendment petition notified to our Company in the direction of expert report submitted to the court. Objection has been made against the mentioned expert report and the amendment petition by our company in its legal term. An objection also has been made against the second expert report and the court has decided to reject the action filed against our Company in the last trial conducted. In the Supreme Court's decision notified to our Company, the judgment has been reversed in terms of principles by the statement of that the action must be examined in terms of decree. Revision of the decision against the reversal of the judgment has been demanded by our company. The rejection decision of Supreme Court has been notified to the Company on January 28, 2015. Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd has dismissed the case at the hearing held on September 9th, 2015 (2015/16 Docket Number). Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber dismissed the appellate request of Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. and accepted the appellate request of the Company in terms of retainer fee. Revision of the decision has been demanded by Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. against the decision of Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber. Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş.'s demand for revision of the decision has been rejected by Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber's decision dated April 18th, 2017. The rejection decision of Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber has been notified to the Company on June 5th, 2017. The file has numbered 2017/110 at Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd. Ankara Commercial Court of First Instance has given an adjudication order for Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. with its decision No. E. 2010/4196, K. 2012/1499 thus according to Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law  article 194, Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd. Has decided for abatement of proceedings. The trial will be held on 17.10.2018.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.





www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/708985


BIST

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:18:13 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 24 341 M
EBIT 2018 6 469 M
Net income 2018 4 786 M
Finance 2018 3 554 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 6,99
P/E ratio 2019 6,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 38 850 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,2  TRY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sedat Orhan General Manager
Ömer Muzaffer Baktir Chairman & Managing Director
Esat Günday Executive Vice President-Operations
Sami Nezih Tunalitosunoglu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.6 238
ARCELORMITTAL0.94%32 646
POSCO--.--%23 319
NUCOR1.31%20 376
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-20.59%19 709
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 802
