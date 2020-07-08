Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Lawsuit Against Company or Developments in the Lawsuit Against Company

Log in
07/08/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Action of date with the demand of compensation of loss arising out of sale contract with the value of 17.800.-TL by reserving the rights regarding to the surpluses has been filed against our Company on April 17th, 2013 to the Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd with the file numbered 2013/253 by Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş.. It has been learnt that the plaintiff demanded from the court that value of the action is to be raised to 10.837.801,69.-TL with the amendment petition notified to our Company in the direction of expert report submitted to the court. Objection has been made against the mentioned expert report and the amendment petition by our company in its legal term. An objection also has been made against the second expert report and the court has decided to reject the action filed against our Company in the last trial conducted. In the Supreme Court's decision notified to our Company, the judgment has been reversed in terms of principles by the statement of that the action must be examined in terms of decree. Revision of the decision against the reversal of the judgment has been demanded by our company. The rejection decision of Supreme Court has been notified to the Company on January 28, 2015. Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd has dismissed the case at the hearing held on September 9th, 2015 (2015/16 Docket Number). Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber dismissed the appellate request of Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. and accepted the appellate request of the Company in terms of retainer fee. Revision of the decision has been demanded by Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. against the decision of Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber. Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş.'s demand for revision of the decision has been rejected by Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber's decision dated April 18th, 2017. The rejection decision of Court of Appeals' 19th Chamber has been notified to the Company on June 5th, 2017. The file has numbered 2017/110 at Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd. Ankara Commercial Court of First Instance has given an adjudication order for Bor-San Isı Sistemleri Üretim ve Pazarlama A.Ş. with its decision No. E. 2010/4196, K. 2012/1499 thus according to Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law article 194, Kdz. Ereğli Civil Court of First Instance 3rd. has decided for abatement of proceedings. The trial will be held on 28.10.2020.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:07:08 UTC
