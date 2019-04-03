Log in
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.

(EREGL)
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

04/03/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

According to the decision of our Company's Board of Directors;

- OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Representative: Süleyman Savaş ERDEM) has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors,

- OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş.(Representative: Toker ÖZCAN) has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director.

It was resolved that all of the Board Members are authorized unlimited in the widest sense to represent and bind our company with joint signature of two Board Members.

According to the same decision of our Company's Board of Directors; it has been decided that Tahsin YAZAR will be registered and announced on the trade registry as a representative of T.C. Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı Özelleştirme İdaresi Başkanlığı according to the letter of our Company's legal entity Board Member T.C. Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı Özelleştirme İdaresi Başkanlığı, dated 21 March 2019 and numbered 77996743.202.01-106396.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:21:04 UTC
