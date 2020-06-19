Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

Ankara 3rd Commercial Court of First Instance has rejected the 23.10.2008 dated and 2006/218 Docket and 2008/480 Decision Numbered case that is filed by Directorate of Privatization Administration (ÖİB) for the purpose of cancelling the resolution relating to share distribution that is adopted in the 30.03.2006 dated General Assembly meeting of our Company; However Supreme Court 11th Civil Chamber has reversed the judgement of 30.11.2010 dated and 2009/1319 Docket and 2010/12257 Decision Numbered resolution of local court; Erdemir has applied for post-judgement relief on the date of 18.02.2011; on the date of 14.10.2011 our company has become aware that the Supreme Court 11th Civil Chamber has reversed this application. (Case with 14.07.2011 dated and2011/5547 Docket; 2011/8881 decision number). Ankara 3rd Commercial Court of First Instance making trial has dismissed the case at the hearing held on 26 June 2015 (2011/551 Docket Number). The reasoned decision of the court has served to our company on 26 October 2015. Decision of the local court has been reversed by the Supreme Court 11th Civil Chamber with the decision dated 24.05.2017 and 2015/15771 Docket; 2017/3040 Decision number. The decision of reversal has been notified to the Company on August 2nd, 2017. Erdemir has applied for revision of the decision against the Supreme Court 11th Civil Chamber's decision dated 24.05.2017 and 2015/15771 Docket; 2017/3040 Decision number. By the decision of the Supreme Court 11 th Civil Chamber dated 27.06.2019 and 2017/4580 Docket; 2019/4955 Decision number which was served to our Company on 28.08.2019, it was notified that our Company's request for revision of the decision has been rejected. The case is still pending in the file No. 2019/418 E. of the 3rd Commercial Court of First Instance of Ankara. Next hearing will be held on 01.10.2020.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.