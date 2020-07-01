Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

It was announced through the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) material disclosure made on 15 June 2020 that a fine was imposed to our Company by the Municipality of Karadeniz Ereğli under Article 42 of the Zoning Law. Necessary lawsuits have been filed by our Company for the cessation and cancellation of the execution of the said application, and the Zonguldak Administrative Court has decided to cease the execution in these cases. Related developments will be shared with the public through the Public Disclosure Platform.



