Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

Mr. Yunus ARINCI, who has been serving as an independent board member of our Company's Board of Directors since 31 March 2016, resigned from his duties as Independent Board Member and Committee Members as of 17 July 2020. In accordance with the Capital Market Board's Corporate Governance Communiqué, developments regarding the ongoing process for the nomination of the new independent board member candidate will be shared with the public.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

