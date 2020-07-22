Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

According to the material disclosure of our subsidiary İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) dated 29.11.2018, the lawsuit filed by İsdemir against Directorate of Privatization Administration with the demand of recourse on Ankara 19th Civil Court of First Instance with the file numbered 2015/125 E., was concluded in the collection of the 52.857.450,12 TL receivable with the advance interest with the Court's decision dated 30.06.2016 and numbered 2016/340K. Appeals and decision correction applications made by the Privatization Administration against the Court decision were rejected with the decisions of the 11th Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, and the court decision was finalized in favor of our subsidiary İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir). In this context, 111.849.622,79 TL (including 52.857.450,12 TL of the principal and interest) portion of our total receivable amounting to 84.147.490,71 TL which was reserved for doubtful receivables in the previous period, was collected on 21.07.2020 by our subsidiary İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir).

