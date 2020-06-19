Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.    EREGL   TRAEREGL91G3

EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.

(EREGL)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

According to the decision of Company's Board of Directors, dated 19 June 2020; it was resolved to propose the profit distribution for the year 2019 as in the attached tables which will be as lump sum and the to be determined of the profit distribution date as 16 July 2020. It is decided that these matters to be submitted to the General Assembly's approval at Our Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held on 14 July 2020.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 21:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABR
05:12pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)
PU
05:12pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Determination of Independent Audit Comp..
PU
05:12pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Notification Regarding Share Buy-Back
PU
05:12pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Notification Regarding Dividend Payment
PU
06/15EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Notification About News or Rumours
PU
04/21EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Cancel Corporate Action
PU
04/02EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)
PU
03/27EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Cancel Corporate Action
PU
03/25EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Lawsuit Against Company or Developments..
PU
03/23EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Determination of Independent Audit Comp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 247 M 3 831 M 3 831 M
Net income 2020 2 397 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2020 5 310 M 775 M 775 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 9,93%
Capitalization 29 120 M 4 254 M 4 250 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 394
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,63 TRY
Last Close Price 8,32 TRY
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salih Cem Oral General Manager
Süleyman Savas Erdem Chairman
Ural Durusu Executive Vice President-Operations
Ibrahim Emrah Silav Chief Financial Officer
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.4 257
NUCOR-21.82%13 105
POSCO-19.45%12 343
ARCELORMITTAL-39.97%11 524
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-35.43%9 470
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-5.60%6 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group