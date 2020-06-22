Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

According to the decision of Company's Board of Directors, dated 19 June 2020; it was resolved to propose the profit distribution for the year 2019 as in the attached tables which will be as lump sum and the to be determined of the profit distribution date as 17 July 2020. It is decided that these matters to be submitted to the General Assembly's approval at Our Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held on 14 July 2020.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.