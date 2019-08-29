Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument

Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument

The 1st Coupon Payment of TRSERGL52117 ISIN coded TL 550,000,000 bond Correction Notification Flag Postponed Notification Flag Issue Limit Security Type Sale To Qualified Investor Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info The country where the issue takes place Sale To Qualified Investor Title Of Intermediary Brokerage House OYAK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. Approval Date of Tenor Issue Document Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount The sale transaction of bonds was completed on 31.05.2019 with a nominal value of 550 million TL, 728 days term, 3-month coupon payments, floating interest, with ISIN Code of TRSERGL52117. The 1st coupon payment of the bond has been made today.

