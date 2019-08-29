Log in
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.

(EREGL)
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument

08/29/2019 | 05:21pm EDT
Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument
The 1st Coupon Payment of TRSERGL52117 ISIN coded TL 550,000,000 bond
Correction Notification Flag
Postponed Notification Flag
Issue Limit Security Type
Sale To Qualified Investor
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
The country where the issue takes place
Sale To Qualified Investor
Title Of Intermediary Brokerage House
OYAK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
Approval Date of Tenor Issue Document
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount
The sale transaction of bonds was completed on 31.05.2019 with a nominal value of 550 million TL, 728 days term, 3-month coupon payments, floating interest, with ISIN Code of TRSERGL52117. The 1st coupon payment of the bond has been made today.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in 'Material Events Communiqué' of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:20:11 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 28 680 M
EBIT 2019 5 083 M
Net income 2019 4 277 M
Finance 2019 2 949 M
Yield 2019 14,0%
P/E ratio 2019 5,27x
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 22 435 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sedat Orhan General Manager
Ömer Muzaffer Baktir Chairman & Managing Director
Esat Günday Executive Vice President-Operations
Sami Nezih Tunalitosunoglu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.3 816
NUCOR-10.04%14 339
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 898
POSCO--.--%13 669
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.13%12 572
