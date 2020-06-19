Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : -- Notification Regarding Share Buy-Back

According to the decision of Company's Board of Directors dated 19 June 2020, it was decided to submit for the General Assembly's approval of authorization of the Board of Directors by approving the appended 'Share Buy-Back Program' to ensure that our Company gets its own shares back at our Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held on 14 July 2020 where the results of the activity period of 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 will be discussed.

