ERG S.P.A

(ERG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/20 03:08:24 am
18.48 EUR   +0.16%
ERG S P A : Fitch confirms ERG's BBB- rating
PU
06/14ERG S P A : wins auction for an 18 MW wind fa...
PU
06/03Can a derivative turn Europe's green energy dream into virtual reality?
RE
ERG S p A : Fitch confirms ERG's BBB- rating

06/20/2019 | 02:20am EDT
Genoa, 20 June 2019 - Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') has confirmed ERG S.p.A.'s Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB- with stable outlook and senior unsecured rating at BBB-.

This confirmation reflects above all the Group's robust mostly green asset portfolio, with a contribution of quasi-regulated activities corresponding to 70% of consolidated EBITDA over the entire plan period and a stable regulatory framework.

The rating also takes into account ERG's growth ambitions, in the context of a clearly stated financial policy, which envisages a ceiling of up to 3 times the net debt / EBITDA ratio.

This press release, issued at 7.45 a.m. on 20 June 2019, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press Releases'.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Media Relations Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 e-mail: salzona@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:18:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 107 M
EBIT 2019 223 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 1 447 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 23,53
P/E ratio 2020 21,57
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
Capitalization 2 613 M
Chart ERG S.P.A
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A11.82%2 953
NTPC LTD6.47%19 031
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA30.41%9 894
DATANG INTL POWER GENERATION CO LTD-3.17%7 276
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-25.00%7 117
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-20.42%5 365
