ERG S p A : Fitch confirms ERG's BBB- rating

Genoa, 20 June 2019 - Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') has confirmed ERG S.p.A.'s Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB- with stable outlook and senior unsecured rating at BBB-.

This confirmation reflects above all the Group's robust mostly green asset portfolio, with a contribution of quasi-regulated activities corresponding to 70% of consolidated EBITDA over the entire plan period and a stable regulatory framework.

The rating also takes into account ERG's growth ambitions, in the context of a clearly stated financial policy, which envisages a ceiling of up to 3 times the net debt / EBITDA ratio.

This press release, issued at 7.45 a.m. on 20 June 2019, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press Releases'.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Media Relations Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 e-mail: salzona@erg.eu

Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu - @ergnow

