ERG S p A : Presentation of lists for the appoint...

Genoa, 24 March 2019 - With regard to the appointment of ERG S.p.A.'s Board of Statutory Auditors, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 17 April 2019, in first call, and, if necessary, on 18 April 2019, in second call, notice is hereby given that, within the terms set forth by Article 144-sexies, fourth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, seventh paragraph, of the Company's Articles of Association, Shareholder San Quirico S.p.A., holder of 83,619,940 shares corresponding to 55.628% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, and some investors, holders of 3,751,465 shares corresponding to 2.496% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, have presented their respective lists of candidates for appointment to the ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, each list supported by the related documentation.

The minority Shareholders are therefore informed that no further lists may be presented for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 144-sexies, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, paragraph 8, of the Company's Articles of Association.

The aforesaid lists will be made available to the public within the deadlines and according to the procedures laid down in the current regulations at the Company's registered office at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Corporate Governance/2019 Shareholders' Meeting', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).



This press release, issued at 7.45 a.m. (CET) on 24 March 2019, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Nis-Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press releases'.



