Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  ERG S.p.A    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A

(ERG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/22
16.06 EUR   -0.80%
04:35aERG S P A : Presentation of lists for the appoint...
PU
01/15ERG S P A : launches two new wind farms in Fr...
PU
01/14ERG S P A : celebrates 80 years of eny his...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ERG S p A : Presentation of lists for the appoint...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Genoa, 24 March 2019 - With regard to the appointment of ERG S.p.A.'s Board of Statutory Auditors, on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 17 April 2019, in first call, and, if necessary, on 18 April 2019, in second call, notice is hereby given that, within the terms set forth by Article 144-sexies, fourth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, seventh paragraph, of the Company's Articles of Association, Shareholder San Quirico S.p.A., holder of 83,619,940 shares corresponding to 55.628% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, and some investors, holders of 3,751,465 shares corresponding to 2.496% of ERG S.p.A.'s share capital, have presented their respective lists of candidates for appointment to the ERG S.p.A. Board of Statutory Auditors, each list supported by the related documentation.

The minority Shareholders are therefore informed that no further lists may be presented for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Article 144-sexies, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulations and Article 22, paragraph 8, of the Company's Articles of Association.

The aforesaid lists will be made available to the public within the deadlines and according to the procedures laid down in the current regulations at the Company's registered office at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Corporate Governance/2019 Shareholders' Meeting', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

This press release, issued at 7.45 a.m. (CET) on 24 March 2019, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Nis-Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press releases'.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Media Relations Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 - email salzona@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 08:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERG S.P.A
04:35aERG S P A : Presentation of lists for the appoint...
PU
01/15ERG S P A : launches two new wind farms in Fr...
PU
01/14ERG S P A : celebrates 80 years of eny his...
PU
01/11ERG S P A : pursues growth in solar power by ...
PU
2018ERG S P A : Euro Medium Term Notes programme for ...
PU
2018ERG S P A : signs a loan for the construction...
PU
2018ERG S P A : Corporate calendar for the year 2019
PU
2018ERG S P A : executes two Environmental Social...
PU
2018ERG S P A : The Board of Directors of ERG S.p.A. ...
PU
2018ERG S P A : to hold third quarter 2018 result...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 117 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Debt 2019 1 403 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 21,89
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 2 414 M
Chart ERG S.P.A
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,0 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A-2.67%2 728
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.57%92 731
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.10%65 940
ENEL11.70%64 725
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.68%60 364
IBERDROLA10.12%56 941
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.