ERG S p A : Request and Explanatory report of San...

Genoa, 17 March 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the Request to call ERG S.p.A.'s Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting (pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code) and Explanatory report of San Quirico S.p.A. on the proposal to amend Article 10 of the Articles of Association (pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Finance Act) - see PR dated 28 February 2020 and 11 March 2020 - and also the Explanatory report of the Board of Directors concerning the matters on the agenda of the ERG S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21/22 April 2020 (pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Finance Act) and the proposal for authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares (pursuant to Article 73 of the Issuers' Regulations), have been placed at the disposal of the public at the Company's registered office at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Corporate Governance/2020 Shareholders' Meeting', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

This press release, issued at 7.30 a.m.(CET) on 17 March 2020, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press releases'.

