ERG S.p.A.    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A.

(ERG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:58 pm
14.95 EUR   -9.17%
02:51aERG S P A : Request and Explanatory report of San...
PU
03/11ERG S P A : The Board of Directors approves the c...
PU
03/05ERG S.P.A. : annual earnings release
ERG S p A : Request and Explanatory report of San...

03/17/2020 | 02:51am EDT

Genoa, 17 March 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the Request to call ERG S.p.A.'s Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting (pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code) and Explanatory report of San Quirico S.p.A. on the proposal to amend Article 10 of the Articles of Association (pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Finance Act) - see PR dated 28 February 2020 and 11 March 2020 - and also the Explanatory report of the Board of Directors concerning the matters on the agenda of the ERG S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21/22 April 2020 (pursuant to Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Finance Act) and the proposal for authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares (pursuant to Article 73 of the Issuers' Regulations), have been placed at the disposal of the public at the Company's registered office at Via De Marini 1, Genoa, on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Corporate Governance/2020 Shareholders' Meeting', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

This press release, issued at 7.30 a.m.(CET) on 17 March 2020, is available to the public at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press releases'.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Head of Media Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 - e-mail:salzona@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:50:03 UTC
