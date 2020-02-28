ERG S p A : Requested call of ERG S.p.A. Extraord...

Genoa, 28 February 2020 - Shareholder San Quirico S.p.A., owner of a 55.628% equity stake in ERG S.p.A. (hereinafter also the 'Company'), has today asked the Company's Board of Directors to call an Extraordinary Meeting of ERG S.p.A. shareholders pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, in order to submit to shareholders a proposed amendment of the Articles of Association providing for a mechanism to increase voting rights for longstanding shareholders, as set forth and permitted by Article 127-quinquies of the Consolidated Finance Act, with the primary objective of encouraging long-term engagement and investments on the part of shareholders.

The Company's Board of Directors, which is due to meet on 10 March 2020, as indicated in the Corporate Calendar available to the public, will be called upon, inter alia, to examine the aforementioned request, also bearing in mind the observation made by shareholder San Quirico S.p.A. that - with a view to facilitating the widest possible participation at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - the latter can be convened on the same date scheduled for the Company's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Annual Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019.

The outcome of the evaluations carried out together with the decisions taken by the ERG S.p.A. Board of Directors will be announced to the public according to the terms set forth by current legislative and regulatory provisions.

