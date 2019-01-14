Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/14 11:26:07 am
17.24 EUR   +1.00%
ERG S p A : celebrates 80 years of eny his...

01/14/2019 | 12:19pm EST

Genoa, 14 January 2019 - The gratuitous assignment of 80 ERG treasury shares in favour of each employee of the ERG Group's Italian companies, the cost of which (including the value of ERG's treasury shares) will be fully reimbursed by the parent San Quirico S.p.A., holding company of the Garrone and Mondini families, has been finalised today.

The assignment, announced on 20 October last (see PR of the same date), concerned approximately 664 employees and 53,120 shares, held in ERG S.p.A.'s portfolio, with an overall value, including related ancillary costs, of 1.1 million Euro.

More specifically, the value of ERG treasury shares to be reimbursed by San Quirico S.p.A. amounts to 16.904 Euro per share, reflecting the overall average reference price recorded by ERG ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Electronic Share Market) during the stock exchange sessions on the 30 (thirty) days prior to the date of assignment. This value is above the minimum threshold considered in the authorisation issued by the ERG S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting on 23 April 2018.

Following this transaction, ERG S.p.A. holds 1,450,080 ERG ordinary shares in treasury, corresponding to 0.965% of the related share capital.

This press release, issued at 4.30 p.m. (CET) on 14 January 2019, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.erg.eu) in the section 'Media/Press Releases', at the offices of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Media Relations Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 - email salzona@erg.eu
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:18:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 102 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 134 M
Debt 2018 1 335 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 19,11
P/E ratio 2019 22,43
EV / Sales 2018 3,54x
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart ERG S.P.A
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A3.45%2 942
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
