ERG S p A : celebrates 80 years of eny his...

Genoa, 14 January 2019 - The gratuitous assignment of 80 ERG treasury shares in favour of each employee of the ERG Group's Italian companies, the cost of which (including the value of ERG's treasury shares) will be fully reimbursed by the parent San Quirico S.p.A., holding company of the Garrone and Mondini families, has been finalised today.

The assignment, announced on 20 October last (see PR of the same date), concerned approximately 664 employees and 53,120 shares, held in ERG S.p.A.'s portfolio, with an overall value, including related ancillary costs, of 1.1 million Euro.

More specifically, the value of ERG treasury shares to be reimbursed by San Quirico S.p.A. amounts to 16.904 Euro per share, reflecting the overall average reference price recorded by ERG ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Electronic Share Market) during the stock exchange sessions on the 30 (thirty) days prior to the date of assignment. This value is above the minimum threshold considered in the authorisation issued by the ERG S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting on 23 April 2018.

Following this transaction, ERG S.p.A. holds 1,450,080 ERG ordinary shares in treasury, corresponding to 0.965% of the related share capital.

