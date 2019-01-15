Log in
ERG S.p.A    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A (ERG)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 01/14
17.26 EUR   +1.11%
2018ERG S.P.A : quaterly earnings release
2017ERG S.P.A : quaterly earnings release
2016ERG S.P.A : quaterly earnings release
ERG S p A : launches two new wind farms in Fr...

01/15/2019

Genoa, 15 January 2019 - ERG is pleased to announce the completion of the commissioning phase for Parc Eolien de la Vallée de Torfou (17.6 MW - estimated average annual output 47 GWh), a wind farm forming part of the 768 MW of assets under construction and being developed by Epuron, acquired last year (see Press Release dated 6/4/2018), and for Parc Eolien Vallée de l'Aa 2 (13.2 MW - estimated average annual output 29 GWh), corresponding to an overall total of around 45,000 t of avoided CO2 emission per annum.

Both of these wind farms, located respectively in the Loire Valley and Hauts-de-France (Upper France) regions, have observed the Commercial Operation Date scheduled for the end of 2018 and will therefore be entitled to benefit from the 2014 Feed-in Tariff (FIT) for a period of 15 years.

ERG has thus reached 307 MW of installed wind power in France, where it continues to pursue its growth path, in keeping with the goals envisaged in the Business Plan.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Head of Media Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: edelucchi@erg.eu - ir@erg.eu
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: ir@erg.eu

www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:18:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 102 M
EBIT 2018 229 M
Net income 2018 134 M
Debt 2018 1 335 M
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 19,32
P/E ratio 2019 22,68
EV / Sales 2018 3,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capitalization 2 595 M
Chart ERG S.P.A
Duration : Period :
ERG S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERG S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A4.61%2 977
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.99%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.10%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
