ERG S p A : launches two new wind farms in Fr...

Genoa, 15 January 2019 - ERG is pleased to announce the completion of the commissioning phase for Parc Eolien de la Vallée de Torfou (17.6 MW - estimated average annual output 47 GWh), a wind farm forming part of the 768 MW of assets under construction and being developed by Epuron, acquired last year (see Press Release dated 6/4/2018), and for Parc Eolien Vallée de l'Aa 2 (13.2 MW - estimated average annual output 29 GWh), corresponding to an overall total of around 45,000 t of avoided CO 2 emission per annum.

Both of these wind farms, located respectively in the Loire Valley and Hauts-de-France (Upper France) regions, have observed the Commercial Operation Date scheduled for the end of 2018 and will therefore be entitled to benefit from the 2014 Feed-in Tariff (FIT) for a period of 15 years.

ERG has thus reached 307 MW of installed wind power in France, where it continues to pursue its growth path, in keeping with the goals envisaged in the Business Plan.

