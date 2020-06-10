Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ergomed plc    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ergomed : Annual General Meeting Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 02:13am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting Statement

Guildford, UK- 10 June 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, announces the following update from Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman, in advance of the Company's closed Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held this morning at 9.30am:

'Ergomed had a good first quarter, with solid overall growth in revenue. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Companyhas successfully transferred to a fully remote working operation with minimal disruption and no redundancies or furloughed staff.

'The Company has continued to make good strategic progress this year, with further integration of the combined business under the pharmaceutical services model. The Ashfield Pharmacovigilance business, acquired in January 2020, has been integrated in line with plans as PrimeVigilance USA, providing significant commercial benefit to the group overall. Cash generation remains strong, and the Company is in a robust financial position.

'Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the general business environment, in the second quarter of 2020 the Company has continued to grow its order book across the business and to maintain its revenue growth trend whilst implementing effective cost control measures. The Company is confident in the performance of the business for the first half of 2020.

'In line with our usual practice, in July 2020 the Company will provide an update on current trading and the outlook for the remainder of the current financial year ending 31 December 2020. At this time the Company is confident that results will be in line with current market expectations for the 2020 financial year.

'Finally, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all of the Company's colleagues and shareholders for their continuing support during the current challenging times.'

The results of shareholder voting on the AGM resolutions will be announced following the conclusion of the meeting.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanović(Executive Chairman)

Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Broker)

Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Sue Stuart

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ERGOMED PLC
02:13aERGOMED : Annual General Meeting Statement
PU
06/08ERGOMED : Dr. Elliot Brown, One of PrimeVigilance's Founding Directors, Offers V..
AQ
06/02ERGOMED : Webinar, Drug Repurposing for COVID-19
AQ
05/28ERGOMED : to Present at Jefferies Conference
PU
05/18ERGOMED : Enters Strategic Collaboration to Drive Pharmacovigilance Leadership i..
AQ
05/18ERGOMED : Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Board Changes
AQ
05/18ERGOMED : Strategic Partnership in Intelligent Automation
PU
04/07ERGOMED : Announces Provision of Clinical Research Services for Second COVID-19 ..
AQ
04/06ERGOMED : Initiation of two-centre compassionate use study involving namilumab i..
AQ
04/06ERGOMED : Announces Second COVID-19 Clinical Study
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 84,5 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2020 6,90 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net cash 2020 10,2 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 210 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ERGOMED PLC
Duration : Period :
Ergomed plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 500,00 GBX
Last Close Price 4,35 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11 394%
Spread / Average Target 11 394%
Spread / Lowest Target 11 394%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Lewis Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard Timothy Barfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordana Tonkovic Head-Clinical Development
Sladana Sturlic Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERGOMED PLC10.69%267
GILEAD SCIENCES19.41%96 549
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.70%68 711
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.08%61 342
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%25 964
GENMAB A/S26.63%18 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group