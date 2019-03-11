Ergomed : Christopher Collins

PRESS RELEASE

Christopher (Chris) Collins

Guildford, UK - 11 March 2019: The Directors of Ergomed plc are saddened to announce that Chris Collins, Non-executive Director, passed away on Friday 8 March 2019. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to Chris's family.

The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Chris's significant contribution to Ergomed since its IPO in July 2014.

Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented:

'Chris played a key role in bringing Ergomed to the public market and has been a source of invaluable advice to the Board, based on his long career in the City.

'On behalf of everybody at Ergomed, I extend our sincerest condolences to Chris's family at this very sad and tragic loss.'

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services offering encompasses a complete suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, in addition to a full range of high quality contract research and trial management services (CRO). Leveraging its CRO expertise, Ergomed also has a drug development portfolio of co-development partnerships and wholly-owned programmes. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com