ERGOMED PLC    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 12:35:18 pm
167.5 GBp   --.--%
Ergomed : Christopher Collins

03/11/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Christopher (Chris) Collins

Guildford, UK - 11 March 2019: The Directors of Ergomed plc are saddened to announce that Chris Collins, Non-executive Director, passed away on Friday 8 March 2019. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to Chris's family.

The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Chris's significant contribution to Ergomed since its IPO in July 2014.

Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented:

'Chris played a key role in bringing Ergomed to the public market and has been a source of invaluable advice to the Board, based on his long career in the City.

'On behalf of everybody at Ergomed, I extend our sincerest condolences to Chris's family at this very sad and tragic loss.'

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanovic (Executive Chairman)

Stuart Jackson (Chief Financial Officer)

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Joint Broker)

ConsiliumStrategicCommunications-forUKenquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Mary-Jane Elliott

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

MC Services - for Continental European enquiries

Tel: +49 211 5292 5222

Anne Hennecke

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services offering encompasses a complete suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, in addition to a full range of high quality contract research and trial management services (CRO). Leveraging its CRO expertise, Ergomed also has a drug development portfolio of co-development partnerships and wholly-owned programmes. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com

Disclaimer

