Ergomed : Interim Results 0 09/19/2018 | 08:14am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 Net service revenuegrowth of 12% to £21.8 million and managementactions implemented to secure profitability improvements London, UK - 19 September 2018:Ergomed plc (AIM: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Certain comparable numbers for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and figures at 31 December 2017 include restatements which are fully reconciled within this document. The restatements are in relation to the treatment of share based payments reported at the 2017 Year End and the reallocation of certain costs based on the implementation of improved cost reporting. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Unaudited Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated 1st Half 2018 Restated 1st Half 2017 Service Fee Revenue 1 21.8 19.5 Total Revenue 25.3 22.9 Gross Profit 8.6 8.8 Gross Margin (%) 34.0% 38.4% Research & Development (0.9) (1.1) Adjusted EBITDA (after exceptional and other items) 2 (0.4) 1.8 Exceptional Items (0.4) 0.0 Cash and cash equivalents 7.4 2.4 Backlog 91.4 66.2 Note: EBITDA is defined as net profit for the period plus finance costs, depreciation and amortisation Stephen Stamp, Chief Executive Officer of Ergomed plc, commented: 'The reasons for the disappointing first half were well documented in our Trading Statement at the end of June. Since then, the management team has addressed the Company's cost base by terminating or re-negotiating vendor contracts and reducing headcount, with an emphasis on non-billable headcount. These measures are expected to have a positive net impact for the remainder of 2018 and an annualized benefit of around £4.0 million next year. Our focus on services is beginning to show promise in terms of the scale of pharmacovigilance opportunities and the number of orphan drug development opportunities and we remain confident in our strategy and ability to deliver future growth.' Key Highlights § Established pharmacoepidemiology business as part of PV offering and integrated PSR § Net service fee revenues up 11.8% to £21.8 million (H1 2017: £19.5 million) with inclusion of PSR § Gross margin reduced to 34.0%(H1 2017: 38.4%) reflecting previously announced delay in commencement of some projects § Adjusted EBITDA loss of £0.4 million after £0.4 million exceptional items § Cash and cash equivalents of £7.4 million as at 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: £2.4 million) § Backlog of £91.4 million contracted revenue as of 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: £66.2 million) Recent Developments § Cost reduction programme implemented, reducing headcount by approximately 10% § Total order intake in July and August amounted to £16.0 million § Small acquisition of Harefield Pharmacovigilance Limited completed in September § Stuart Jackson was appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer § Asarina Pharma AB, a co-development partner, completed a public offering ahead of listing on the First North exchange, scheduled for 24 September 2018 Notes: 1To align with industry practice, Ergomed plc is disclosing reimbursement revenue and reimbursable expenses as part of total revenues and separately from costs of sales respectively. Net service revenues exclude reimbursement revenues. 2Adjustments are made to EBITDA for share-based payment charge, deferred consideration for acquisition relating to post acquisition remuneration, revaluation of deferred consideration for acquisition, acquisition costs and exceptional items. Conference call for analysts: A briefing for analysts will be held at 8.30am BST on 19 September at the offices of Numis Securities Ltd., 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. There will be a simultaneous live conference call with Q&A. Conference call details: Participant dial-in:08003767922International dial-in:+44 (0) 2071 928000Participant code:6379908 Enquiries: Ergomed plc Tel: +44 (0) 1483 503 205 Stephen Stamp (Chief Executive Officer) Stuart Jackson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser) James Black (Joint Broker) Consilium Communications- for UK Enquiries Tel: +44 20 3709 5700 Chris Gardner / Mary-Jane Elliott Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser ergomed@consilium-comms.com MC Services - for Continental Europe Enquiries Tel: +49 211 5292 5222 Anne Hennecke About Ergomed plc Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services offering encompasses a complete suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, in addition to a full range of high quality contract research and trial management services (CRS). Leveraging its CRS expertise, Ergomed also has a drug development portfolio of co-development partnerships and wholly-owned programmes. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained within the announcement are forward looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the potential returns of Ergomed plc ('Ergomed') and industry and markets in which Ergomed operates, the Directors' beliefs and assumptions made by the Directors. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'should', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'projects', 'pipeline' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or the ability to identify and consummate investments and involve certain risks, uncertainties, outcomes of negotiations and due diligence and assumptions that are difficult to predict, qualify or quantify. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward looking statements or expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: the general economic climate, competition, interest rate levels, loss of key personnel, the result of legal and commercial due diligence, the availability of financing on acceptable terms and changes in the legal or regulatory environment. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Ergomed expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Ergomed's expectations with regard thereto, any new information or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless required to do so by law or any appropriate regulatory authority. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Introduction As stated in the trading update of 28 June 2018, the first half of 2018 was impacted by delays to the start of some contracts and reductions in scope by sponsors of others. Since then, a cost reduction programme has been implemented which will result in a one-time charge, but benefit underlying profitability in the second half of 2018, and lead to a more significant improvement in profitability in 2019 and beyond. We believe the markets in which we operate remain attractive and in recent months we have signed new contracts with a value of £16.0 million. The Board remains confident in Ergomed's strategy and the opportunities for growth in key areas of specialist pharmaceutical services. Results from Operations Unaudited Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated 1st Half 2018 Restated 1st Half 2017 Net Service Fee Revenue 21.8 19.5 Reimbursement Revenue 3.5 3.4 Total Revenue 25.3 22.9 Cost of Sales (13.2) (10.7) Reimbursable expenses (3.5) (3.4) Gross Profit 8.6 8.8 Gross Margin % 34.0% 38.4% Net service fee revenue increased 12% to £21.8 million, with the largest element of the increase being the maiden H1 contribution from the PSR acquisition completed in October 2017. With the inclusion of reimbursement revenue, total revenue was up 10% to £25.3 million. Gross profit slightly reduced at £8.6 million despite the inclusion of the PSR acquisition. The delay in commencement of work on certain contracts in the first half of 2018 meant that the business was carrying costs ahead of revenue, thus leading to a reduction in overall margin. Segmental Analysis The Ergomed business is managed through two business units covering Clinical Research Services (CRS) and Pharmacovigilance (PV). Additionally, the business has an R&D activity and corporate overheads which are disclosed separately. The CRS and PV business segments constitute the operations of the overall Ergomed business and their performance over the period is set out below: Segmental Analysis Unaudited 1st Half 2018 Restated 1st Half 2017 Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated CRS PV CRS PV Net Service Fee Revenue 9.8 12.0 8.8 10.7 Reimbursement Revenue 3.4 0.1 3.3 0.1 Total Revenue 13.2 12.1 12.1 10.8 Cost of Sales (6.1) (7.1) (5.3) (5.4) Reimbursable expenses (3.4) (0.1) (3.3) (0.1) Gross Profit 3.7 4.9 3.5 5.3 Gross Margin % 28.0% 40.5% 28.9% 49.1% Backlog 49.9 41.5 44.5 21.7 The revenue growth in the CRS business reflects the inclusion of the PSR acquisition, which has also contributed positively to profitability for the business unit. The PV business showed slower revenue growth than anticipated as a result of the delay in commencement of some contracts. This impacts gross margin adversely because the costs associated with the delayed commencement were still carried by the business during the period. Cost Reduction Programme Since the period end, management have implemented a number of actions to reduce the cost base of the business, increase operating efficiency and improving overall profitability. These actions have included the reduction of headcount by approximately 10% and the renegotiation or cancellation of certain consultancy and other supplier contracts. The majority of the headcount reductions were focused on non-billable personnel and we are confident the slight reduction in billable personnel will not have an impact on project execution. The cost reduction programme is now substantially complete and the current assessment is that there will be an improvement at an operating profit level of £1.2 million for the remainder of 2018, against which an exceptional charge of £0.6 million will be taken. On a fully annualised basis it is expected that the results of the cost reduction programme will provide approximately £4.0 million improvement in profitability. Backlog Unaudited Figures in £ millions as at: 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 Service Fee Backlog 74.7 50.5 68.0 Total Backlog 91.4 66.2 86.9 Backlog of £91.4 million at 30 June 2018 reflected an increase of 38% over the year, although this growth had largely been accomplished by year end. Of the £91.4 million backlog, £25.0 million is in relation to work to be executed in the remainder of 2018. In terms of business units, £49.9 million of the backlog is in relation to the CRS business and £41.5 million relates to the PV business. The market for CRS and PV activities remains buoyant and we maintain a high level of tenders at the late stage of negotiation of which £16.0 million have been signed in the past two months. Whilst the PV business did not grow as quickly as anticipated in the first half of 2018 we still remain very confident in the growth opportunities of this market. We continue to invest in robotics and automation of some PV activities to drive improvements in product delivery. Haemostatix and Co-Development Ergomed's continues to believe that the Haemostatix opportunities in PeproStat™ and ReadyFlow™ have a high chance of clinical success. Our strategy, ahead of Phase III trials, is to continue with limited investment whilst pursuing further development through co-investors and/or licensees of the individual products. A number of these opportunities are being pursued. Asarina Pharma AB, where Ergomed has maintained a co-development partnership in relation to PMDD, completed a public offering ahead of listing on the First North exchange scheduled for 24 September 2018. Management Change Stuart Jackson was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 2 July 2018 bringing with him 20 years' experience as a Chief Financial Officer having managed companies on the London, NASDAQ and Oslo Stock Exchanges. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS Restatements and Comparable Figures At the 2017 year end Ergomed made a restatement of its financial results in respect of the treatment of share based payments and inventory. As a consequence of this, comparative figures for first half 2017 have now been restated. Additionally, following the implementation of new financial systems, the Company has better visibility on costs as they apply to operational activities and overhead activities. As a result of this improved cost analysis certain reallocations of costs for first half 2017 have been made to provide comparable figures. The impact of these adjustments are disclosed fully in the financial statements. With effect from 1 January 2018 Ergomed is required to recognise revenue in accordance with IFRS 15. Accordingly, in line with the introduction of new financial systems, when reporting full year figures for 2018 these will be stated in accordance with IFRS 15 and prior year figures will be restated to show the effect of IFRS 15 adoption using the cumulative effect method. Ergomed has not complied with IFRS 15 in the figures for first half 2018 reporting as they remain in accordance with IAS 18. Abbreviated Profit & Loss Unaudited Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated 1st Half 2018 Restated 1st Half 2017 Total Revenue 25.3 22.9 Cost of Sales (13.2) (10.7) Reimbursable expenses (3.5) (3.4) Gross Profit 8.6 8.8 Administrative and Other Expenses (10.3) (7.0) Research & Development (0.9) (1.1) Operating (Loss) / Profit (2.5) 0.7 Finance Costs & Other Income (0.3) (0.2) (Loss) / Profit Before Taxation (2.8) 0.5 Taxation (0.1) (0.0) (Loss) / Profit After Taxation (2.9) 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA (after exceptional and other items) (0.4) 1.8 Exceptional Items (0.4) 0.0 (Loss) / Earnings Per Share (pence) 3 (6.6)p 1.2p 3Adjustments are made to EPS for amortisation of acquired fair valued intangible assets, share-based payment charge, deferred consideration for acquisitions relating to post acquisition remuneration, acquisition costs and exceptional items. Administrative expenses increased from £7.0 million to £10.3 million of which £0.4 million related to exceptional items covering the amalgamation of the PV and PharmInvent businesses and the establishment of a pharmacoepidemiology capability and a further £0.2 million in relation to increased amortisation of acquired intangible assets and share based payment charges. Of the remaining £2.7 million increase in other administrative expenses, £0.4 million related to the general overheads of PSR, acquired in October 2017, and £0.3 million related to the amortisation of software previously in development. The remaining increase in costs related to expansion of the business, including the establishment of a PV presence in the USA and increased headcount and salary increases over the business as a whole. R&D expenditure was £0.9 million in the period (H1 2017: £1.1 million) after expensing £0.2 million in relation to clinical trial material; costs were incurred in relation to certain preparations for the Phase III study for Peprostat and further progress on the development of ReadyFlow. Ergomed continues to progress discussions with respect to partnering before commencing the Peprostat Phase III study. A charge of £0.3 million was made in respect of Finance Costs & Other Income relating to the unwinding of the discount applied to the deferred consideration for the Haemostatix and PSR acquisitions. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2018 amounted to 44,873,602 including 2,029,971 shares issued in a Placing in February 2018 and 62,000 shares issued following the exercise of options. With a loss of £2.9 million in the period this equated to a Loss per Share of 6.6 pence. Abbreviated Cashflow Unaudited Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated 1st Half 2018 1st Half 2017 Operating (Loss) / Profit (2.5) 0.7 Add: Depreciation & Amortisation 1.2 0.8 EBITDA (1.3) 1.5 FX and Other Non Cash items 0.1 (0.1) (Increase)/Decrease in Working Capital 2.6 (2.0) Net Cash Inflow / (Outflow) from Operations 1.4 (0.6) Taxation 0.4 (0.2) Investing Activities (1.3) (1.2) Financing Activities 3.7 (0.0) Increase / (Decrease) in Cash 4.2 (2.0) Closing Cash Balance 7.4 2.4 A net inflow of working capital occurred during the period largely as a result of successful management of the CEL-SCI overdue receivable. At 30 June 2018 £1.7 million remained outstanding (31 December 2017: £2.8 million) of which £0.9 million was overdue compared to £2.0 million at the year end. Of the £0.9 million overdue the majority of this has been cleared post period end. Investing activities include £0.3 million in tangible assets, primarily being computer equipment and leasehold improvements, 0.3 million in intangible assets, primarily being investment in database and accounting systems, and £0.8 million relating to the payment of earn-out to the vendors of Pharminvent (now PrimeVigilance s.r.o.). Financing activities included the receipt of £3.7 millionin net proceeds from the issue of 2,029,971 shares in February 2018. A further 62,000 shares were issued pursuant to the exercise of options. Abbreviated Balance Sheet Figures in £ millions, unless otherwise stated Unaudited 30 Jun 2018 Restated Unaudited (*) 30 Jun 2017 Audited 31 Dec 2017 Non-current Assets 38.7 35.3 38.9 Current Assets 22.2 19.7 23.0 Current Liabilities (11.5) (8.3) (13.9) Non-current Liabilities (13.3) (11.3) (13.2) Total Net Assets 36.0 35.4 34.8 Total Equity 36.0 35.4 34.8 Non-current assets are broadly unmoved since the year end. The carrying value of Goodwill and In Process R&D in relation to Haemostatix totalled £17.4 millionand other co-development projects at 30 June 2018 were £1.2 million. Investments increased by £0.5 million, reflecting the issue of equity by co-development partners. Current Assets at £22.2 millionincludes a reduction of £3.5 millionin trade and other receivables compared to the year end as a result of improved cash collection on trade receivables and specifically the reduction to an overdue receivable balance as well as receipt of tax receivables from the previous year. In addition, £0.5 million of other receivables was converted to equity following the issue of shares by Modus Therapeutics under the co-development agreement. These shares are shown as investments on the balance sheet. Current Assets also includes cash and cash equivalents of £7.4 millioncompared to £3.2 millionat 31 December 2017 with the increase broadly relating to the placing in February 2017, raising net proceeds of £3.7 million. Current Liabilities have decreased from £13.9 millionat 31 December 2017 to £11.5 millionat the period end, primarily as a result of the payment of £0.8 millionEarn-out in relation to the performance of PharmInvent in 2017, and a reduction to trade creditors of £1.1 million. There were no material borrowings at the period end. Deferred consideration included in Non-current Liabilities has increased from £9.8 millionat the year end to £10.1 millionat 30 June 2018 as a result of unwinding of the discount provision on the deferred consideration in respect of the Haemostatix and PSR acquisitions. Current Trading and Outlook While the first half performance was disappointing, the cost reduction programme implemented by management is expected to deliver an improvement of £1.2 million (excluding the one-time cost of implementation) at an operating profit level for the remainder of 2018 and a more significant improvement in profitability in 2019 and beyond. We have a £91.4 million backlog, of which £25.0 million is in relation to work to be executed in the remainder of 2018, and have signed new contracts with an initial value of £16 million in recent months. We continue to believe the markets in which we operate are attractive and the Board remains confident in the strategy to focus on services, and positive on the outlook for the Company. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Note Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 (re-stated) £000s Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2017 (re-stated) £000s Net service revenue 21,797 19,476 39,645 Licence revenue - - 370 Reimbursement revenue 3,541 3,431 7,609 REVENUE 2 25,338 22,907 47,624 Cost of sales (13,208) (10,726) (22,398) Reimbursable expenses (3,541) (3,431) (7,609) GROSS PROFIT 8,589 8,750 17,617 Administrative expenses (10,288) (6,975) (18,950) Administrative expenses comprises: Other administrative expenses (8,745) (6,093) (12,721) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (677) (552) (1,167) Share-based payment charge (359) (278) (1,033) Deferred consideration for acquisitions expense - - (752) Revaluation of deferred consideration - - (2,875) Acquisition costs 7 (66) (52) (259) Exceptional items 8 (441) - (143) Research and development (863) (1,065) (2,689) Other operating income 16 12 118 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (2,546) 722 (3,904) Investment revenues 4 3 3 Finance costs (303) (247) (546) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (2,845) 478 (4,447) Taxation (83) (4) (57) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (2,928) 474 (4,504) (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 3 (6.6)p 1.2p (11.0)p Diluted 3 (6.6)p 1.1p (11.0)p All activities in the current and prior period relate to continuing operations. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 £000s Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s (Loss)/profit for the period (2,928) 474 (4,504) Items that may be classified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (3) 138 619 Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax (3) 138 619 Total comprehensive income for the period (2,931) 612 (3,885) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 (re-stated) £000s Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before taxation (2,845) 478 (4,447) Adjustment for: Amortisation and depreciation 1,248 764 1,626 Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets 5 - (7) Share-based payment charge 359 278 1,033 Acquisition of shares for non-cash consideration (460) (463) (462) Exchange adjustments 102 70 (44) Acquisition costs - - 218 Revaluation of deferred consideration - - 2,875 Investment revenues (4) (3) (3) Finance costs 303 247 546 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital and provisions (1,292) 1,371 1,335 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 3,989 (1,970) (3,445) Decrease/(increase) in other current assets 334 (245) (262) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (1,625) 279 2,753 Cash generated from/(utilised in) operations 1,406 (565) 381 Taxation received/(paid) 448 (186) (355) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 1,854 (751) 26 Investing activities Investment revenues received 4 3 3 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (343) (308) (721) Acquisition of intangible assets (302) (375) (704) Acquisition of subsidiaries including expenses of acquisition - - (1,946) Acquisition related earn-out paid (751) (559) (559) Receipts from sale of property, plant and equipment 3 4 11 Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,389) (1,235) (3,916) Financing activities Issue of new shares 3,914 - 2,900 Expenses of fundraising (183) - (224) Finance costs paid (2) - (2) Increase in borrowings - - 20 Repayment of borrowings (6) (2) (10) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 3,723 (2) 2,684 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,188 (1,988) (1,206) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 3,218 4,424 4,424 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,406 2,436 3,218 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES Notes 1. GENERAL INFORMATION This consolidated interim financial information does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Other than as described below under 'Reimbursement revenue and reimbursable expenses', the interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies and method of computation consistent with those used in the audited statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and International Reporting Standards (IFRSs) adopted for use in the European Union. While the financial information included in this interim statement has been compiled in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRSs, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs and does not comply with IAS 34. The information for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 is unaudited, but reflects all normal adjustments which are, in the opinion of the Board, necessary to provide a fair statement of results and the Group's financial position for and as at the period presented. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain any statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. At 30 June 2018 Ergomed had cash resources of £7.4 million (30 June 2017: £2.4 million; 31 December 2017: £3.2 million). Reimbursement revenue and reimbursable expenses Reimbursable expenses are reflected in the Company's Consolidated Income Statement as 'Reimbursement revenue' in total revenue and as 'Reimbursable expenses' separately from cost of sales as the Company is the primary obligor for these expenses despite being reimbursed by its clients. Reimbursable expenses are comprised primarily of payments to physicians (investigators) who oversee clinical trials and travel expenses for our clinical monitors and other employees. Costs for such activities are recorded based upon payment requests or invoices that have been received from third parties in the periods presented or accrued based on patient recruitment. Reimbursed expenses may fluctuate from period-to-period due, in part, to the lifecycle of contracts that are in progress at a particular point in time. Service revenues or revenues before reimbursements ('net service revenues') include any margin earned on reimbursed expenses. When such an expense is not reimbursed, they are classified as costs of sales on the Consolidated Income Statement. Risks and uncertainties An outline of the key risks and uncertainties faced by the Group was described in the Company's AIM Admission Document from July 2014 which is located in the Company website (www.ergomedplc.com) in the Investors section. These risks include competition; dependence on a small number of customers; legislation and regulation of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; licensees, approvals and compliance; and the potential for cancellation or delay of clinical studies by customers. It is anticipated that the risk profile will not significantly change for the remainder of the year. Risk is an inherent part of doing business and the profitability and strong cash position of the Group, along with the growth profile of the business, leads the Directors to believe that the Group is well placed to manage business risks successfully. Going concern The Directors have considered cash flow forecasts for the group, detailing cash inflows and outflows for the period ending 31 December 2019. Based on their review of these forecasts and consideration of the economic environment in which the group operates, the Directors are satisfied that the Company has sufficient resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future, being a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Business Combinations Acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred on acquisition is the fair value at the date of transaction for assets and liabilities transferred. All acquisition related costs are expensed as incurred. Goodwill arises as the excess of acquisition cost over the fair value of the assets transferred at the date of transaction. Goodwill is reviewed for impairment annually, and is carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Impairment losses are not reversed in subsequent periods. Goodwill arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation, including any fair value adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities on the acquisition, are treated as assets and liabilities of that foreign operation in accordance with IAS 21 and as such are translated at the relevant foreign exchange rate at the statement of financial position date. 2. REVENUE Clinical research services Drug safety and medical information services Total revenue £000s £000s £000s Six months ended 30 June 2018 Net service revenue** 9,845 11,952 21,797 Reimbursement revenue** 3,373 168 3,541 Revenue** 13,218 12,120 25,338 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Net service revenue** 8,747 10,729 19,476 Reimbursement revenue** 3,336 95 3,431 Revenue** 12,083 10,824 22,907 * Audited ** Unaudited 3. EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 £000s Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s (Loss)/earnings for the purposes of basic earnings per share being net profit attributable to owners of the Company (2,928) 474 (4,504) Earnings for the purposes of diluted earnings per share (2,928) 474 (4,504) No. No. No. Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 44,399,323 40,534,603 41,086,201 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares Share options 2,289,101 2,058,829 2,056,583 Equity related earn-out 218,551 - 213,033 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share 46,906,975 42,593,432 43,355,817 4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Unaudited 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited 30 June 2017 £000s Audited 31 December 2017 £000s Trade receivables 8,984 11,179 13,390 Other receivables 1,387 1,191 1,702 Prepayments 1,035 792 733 Accrued income 2,782 2,753 2,443 Corporation tax receivable 310 843 982 14,498 16,758 19,250 5. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Unaudited 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited 30 June 2017 £000s Audited 31 December 2017 £000s Clinical trial material 168 485 502 6. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Unaudited 30 June 2018 £000s Unaudited 30 June 2017 £000s Audited 31 December 2017 £000s Trade creditors 3,855 3,027 4,942 Amounts payable to related parties 89 54 418 Social security and other taxes 564 876 1,113 Other payables 921 785 1,186 Customer advances 579 - 751 Accruals 2,077 1,877 2,307 8,085 6,619 10,717 7. ACQUISITION COSTS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s £000s £000s Acquisition of PSR - - 218 Other M&A activities 66 52 41 66 52 259 8. EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s £000s £000s Pharmacoepidemiology business 185 - - Business reorganisation 256 - - Severance costs relating to former CEO - - 143 441 - 143 In line with the way the Board and chief operating decision makers review the business, large one-off exceptional costs are separately identified and shown as exceptional costs. In the period ended 30 June 2018, these related to the establishment of the pharmacoepidemiology business and the reorganisation expenses associated with the combining of the PrimeVigilance and PharmInvent businesses. In the full year of 2017, these were directly related to the severance costs regarding the former CEO. 9. EBITDA and EBITDA (adjusted) Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s £000s £000s Operating (loss)/profit (2,546) 722 (3,904) Adjust for: Depreciation and amortisation charges within Other administrative expenses 571 212 459 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 677 552 1,167 EBITDA (1,298) 1,486 (2,278) Share-based payment charge 359 278 1,033 Deferred consideration for acquisition - - 752 Revaluation of deferred consideration for acquisition - - 2,875 Acquisition costs (note 7) 66 52 259 Exceptional items (note 8) 441 - 143 Adjusted EBITDA (432) 1,816 2,784 RE-STATEMENTS 1. Re-statement of Balance Sheet As described in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017, the Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2016 was re-stated. This has a consequential effect on the Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2017, as explained below. Certain Directors, former Directors and the Company Secretary hold options over shares held by Dr Miroslav Reljanovic under agreements between those parties. The grant and vesting of such options was dependent on their continued employment by the Company. Although these options are not dilutive and the Company is not party to the arrangements, in accordance with IFRS 2, a share-based payment charge arises. No such charge was shown in the financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2016. In November 2016, the Company acquired European PharmInvent Services s.r.o. (now PrimeVigilance s.r.o.). Deferred consideration payable to the vendors is dependent on their remaining employees of the group. The total amount payable to vendors for the year ended 31 December 2016 was charged to the income statement. However, a proportion of that deferred consideration is payable in equity. In accordance with IFRS 2, this proportion should be treated as a share-based payment. In 2016, the raw material and manufacturing costs of clinical trial material to be used in clinical studies were capitalised and categorised as Clinical Trial Inventory. However, under IFRS, the raw material costs were not eligible for capitalisation. Therefore, a prior year adjustment has arisen and the remaining capitalised amount is categorised as 'Other current assets'. The impact of the restatement for share based payments and inventory on the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2017 is set out below. Re-statement of Consolidated Balance Sheet At 30 June 2017 Unaudited 30 June 2017 £000s Adjustment £000s Unaudited 30 June 2017 (re-stated) £000s Non-current assets Goodwill 12,342 - 12,342 Other intangible assets 19,662 - 19,662 Property, plant and equipment 850 - 850 Investments 747 - 747 Deferred tax asset 1,725 - 1,725 35,326 - 35,326 Current assets Trade and other receivables 16,758 - 16,758 Inventory 695 (695) - Other current assets - 485 485 Cash and cash equivalents 2,436 - 2,436 19,889 (210) 19,679 Total assets 55,215 (210) 55,005 Current liabilities Borrowings (2) - (2) Trade and other payables (6,619) - (6,619) Deferred revenue (1,597) - (1,597) Taxation (51) - (51) Total current liabilities (8,269) - (8,269) Net current assets 11,620 (210) 11,410 Non-current liabilities Borrowings (5) - (5) Deferred consideration (7,993) - (7,993) Deferred tax liability (3,306) - (3,306) Total liabilities (19,573) - (19,573) Net assets 35,642 (210) 35,432 Equity Share capital 406 - 406 Share premium account 17,957 - 17,957 Merger reserve 10,264 - 10,264 Share option reserve 1,326 781 2,107 Translation reserve 281 - 281 Retained earnings 5,408 (991) 4,417 Total equity 35,642 (210) 35,432 2. Re-statement of Consolidated Cash Flow Statement In the first half of 2017, deferred consideration was paid to the vendors of European Pharminvent Services s.r.o. (now PrimeVigilance s.r.o.). Since that deferred consideration was contingent upon the continued employment of the vendors, these amounts were charged to the income statement, in accordance with IFRS 3. In the unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2017, the payment of these amounts was reflected as a movement in working capital. However, in the audited financial statements for the year-ended 31 December 2017, these payments were separately identified as an investing activity. Thus the cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2017 has been re-stated to show these amounts as an investing activity. Re-statement of Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2017 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 £000s Adjustment £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 (re-stated) £000s Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxation 478 - 478 Adjustment for: Amortisation and depreciation 764 - 764 Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets - - - Share-based payment charge 278 - 278 Acquisition of shares for non-cash consideration (463) - (463) Exchange adjustments 70 - 70 Acquisition costs - - - Revaluation of deferred consideration - - - Investment revenues (3) - (3) Finance costs 247 - 247 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital and provisions 1,371 - 1,371 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (1,970) - (1,970) Decrease/(increase) in other current assets (245) - (245) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (280) 559 279 Cash (utilised in)/generated from operations (1,124) 559 (565) Taxation paid (186) - (186) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (1,310) 559 (751) Investing activities Investment revenues received 3 - 3 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (308) - (308) Acquisition of intangible assets (375) - (375) Acquisition of subsidiaries including expenses of acquisition - - - Acquisition related earn-out paid - (559) (559) Receipts from sale of property, plant and equipment 4 - 4 Net cash outflow from investing activities (676) (559) (1,235) Financing activities Repayment of borrowings (2) - (2) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (2) - (2) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,988) - (1,988) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 4,424 - 4,424 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,436 - 2,436 3. Re-statement of Consolidated Income Statement There has been a re-allocation of costs between Cost of sales and Administrative expenses resulting in a re-statement of the income statements for the year-ended 31 December 2017 and the period ended 30 June 2017. This change in allocation arises as a result of improved systems and visibility on personnel utilisation and associated costs, and is required to enable comparisons between the current and prior periods. Re-statement of Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2017 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 £000s Adjustment £000s Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2017 (re-stated) £000s Net service revenue 19,476 - 19,476 Reimbursement revenue 3,431 - 3,431 REVENUE 22,907 - 22,907 Cost of sales (11,962) 1,236 (10,726) Reimbursable expenses (3,431) - (3,431) GROSS PROFIT 7,514 1,236 8,750 Administrative expenses (5,739) (1,236) (6,975) Administrative expenses comprises: Other administrative expenses (4,857) (1,236) (6,093) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (552) - (552) Share-based payment charge (278) - (278) Deferred consideration for acquisitions expense - - - Revaluation of deferred consideration - - - Acquisition costs (52) - (52) Exceptional items - - - Research and development (1,065) - (1,065) Other operating income 12 - 12 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT 722 - 722 Investment revenues 3 - 3 Finance costs (247) - (247) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 478 - 478 Taxation (4) - (4) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 474 - 474 Re-statement of Consolidated Income Statement For the year ended 31 December 2017 Audited Year ended 31 December 2017 £000s Adjustment £000s Unaudited Year ended 31 December 2017 (re-stated) £000s Net service revenue 39,645 - 39,645 Licence revenue 370 - 370 Reimbursement revenue 7,609 - 7,609 REVENUE 47,624 - 47,624 Cost of sales (25,394) 2,996 (22,398) Reimbursable expenses (7,609) - (7,609) GROSS PROFIT 14,621 2,996 17,617 Administrative expenses (15,954) (2,996) (18,950) Administrative expenses comprises: Other administrative expenses (9,725) (2,996) (12,721) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (1,167) - (1,167) Share-based payment charge (1,033) - (1,033) Deferred consideration for acquisitions expense (752) - (752) Revaluation of deferred consideration (2,875) - (2,875) Acquisition costs (259) - (259) Exceptional items (143) - (143) Research and development (2,689) - (2,689) Other operating income 118 - 118 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (3,904) - (3,904) Investment revenues 3 - 3 Finance costs (546) - (546) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (4,447) - (4,447) Taxation (57) - (57) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (4,504) - (4,504) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ergomed plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:24 UTC 0 Latest news on ERGOMED PLC 08:14a ERGOMED : Interim Results PU 09/14 ERGOMED : Notice of Interim Results PU 08/28 Asarina Pharma AB publishes prospectus in connection with share issue of SEK .. AQ 07/16 ERGOMED : Change of auditor PU 07/06 ERGOMED : strengthens Management Team and Board with appointment of Stuart Jacks.. AQ 07/04 ERGOMED : Trading update AQ 07/04 ERGOMED : Issue of shares PU 07/03 ERGOMED : award of share options to Directors and Company Secretary PU 07/02 ERGOMED : strengthens Management Team and Board with appointment of Stuart Jacks.. PU 07/02 ERGOMED : Board appointment PU