Ergomed : Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

London, UK- 1 April 2019: Ergomed plc, (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces the appointment of Roy Ovel as Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect.

Roy brings to Ergomed over 30 years' experience in international business development with a number of the leading global CROs. This has included roles with larger CROs such as ICON, TFS and Worldwide Clinical Trials as well as with local, specialist CROs. At TFS International, Roy was responsible for global sales and marketing for more than four years, including leadership of the global marketing team.

Roy will join Ergomed's Executive team and will be responsible for global sales and business development activities across the Company's full services offering. This will include a focus on the benefits to customers of bringing together Ergomed's expertise in pharmacovigilance and orphan drug development.

Roy will report directly to Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented: 'Roy brings a wealth of experience to Ergomed. He has a proven track record in building commercial success through an understanding of customer's needs and delivering growth. I am confident that operating across the Ergomed business he will make a significant contribution to the Company through the services we provide our clients.'

Roy Ovel, Chief Commercial Officer of Ergomed, said: 'Ergomed's 20-year track record in full-service, tailored contract clinical development and its strength in pharmacovigilance offer significant benefits to clients across the pharmaceutical industry. I very much look forward to building on the company's success and its position as a leading global CRO.'

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services offering encompasses a complete suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, in addition to a full range of high quality contract research and trial management services (CRO). Leveraging its CRO expertise, Ergomed also has a drug development portfolio of co-development partnerships and wholly-owned programmes. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com