Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ergomed PLC    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:11 pm
166.5 GBp   --.--%
02:27aERGOMED : Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer
PU
03/11ERGOMED : Christopher Collins
PU
03/01ERGOMED : Rare Disease Day Press Release
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ergomed : Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:27am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

London, UK- 1 April 2019: Ergomed plc, (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces the appointment of Roy Ovel as Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect.

Roy brings to Ergomed over 30 years' experience in international business development with a number of the leading global CROs. This has included roles with larger CROs such as ICON, TFS and Worldwide Clinical Trials as well as with local, specialist CROs. At TFS International, Roy was responsible for global sales and marketing for more than four years, including leadership of the global marketing team.

Roy will join Ergomed's Executive team and will be responsible for global sales and business development activities across the Company's full services offering. This will include a focus on the benefits to customers of bringing together Ergomed's expertise in pharmacovigilance and orphan drug development.

Roy will report directly to Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, commented: 'Roy brings a wealth of experience to Ergomed. He has a proven track record in building commercial success through an understanding of customer's needs and delivering growth. I am confident that operating across the Ergomed business he will make a significant contribution to the Company through the services we provide our clients.'

Roy Ovel, Chief Commercial Officer of Ergomed, said: 'Ergomed's 20-year track record in full-service, tailored contract clinical development and its strength in pharmacovigilance offer significant benefits to clients across the pharmaceutical industry. I very much look forward to building on the company's success and its position as a leading global CRO.'

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanović(Executive Chairman)

Stuart Jackson (Chief Financial Officer)

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Broker)

Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Mary-Jane Elliott

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

MC Services - for Continental European enquiries

Tel: +49 211 5292 5222

Anne Hennecke

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services offering encompasses a complete suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, in addition to a full range of high quality contract research and trial management services (CRO). Leveraging its CRO expertise, Ergomed also has a drug development portfolio of co-development partnerships and wholly-owned programmes. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERGOMED PLC
02:27aERGOMED : Roy Ovel appointed as Chief Commercial Officer
PU
03/11ERGOMED : Christopher Collins
PU
03/01ERGOMED : Rare Disease Day Press Release
AQ
01/24ERGOMED : Board and Management Changes
AQ
01/22ERGOMED : Awarded by the Medicines & Medical Devices Agency of Serbia
AQ
01/17ERGOMED : Congratulates Octapharma on Gaining Marketing Authorisation for Fibryg..
AQ
01/04ERGOMED : Directors' Dealing
PU
2018ERGOMED : issue of shares
PU
2018ERGOMED : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
AQ
2018ERGOMED : Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 51,3 M
EBIT 2018 2,30 M
Net income 2018 -1,00 M
Finance 2018 7,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 76,8 M
Chart ERGOMED PLC
Duration : Period :
Ergomed PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,65  GBP
Spread / Average Target 59%
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Jan Petracek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Lutz George Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Irvin Collins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERGOMED PLC6.05%100
GILEAD SCIENCES3.93%82 881
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.01%47 028
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.93%44 087
GENMAB8.20%10 680
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC9.22%8 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About