Ergomed : Share Options

PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed Award of Share Options and Award of Options by Executive Chairman Over Personally Owned Shares

Guildford, UK- 19 June 2019: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that the following LTIP (Long Term Incentive Plan) awards have been made to newly-appointed CFO Richard Barfield.

The awards consist of share options over the Company's ordinary shares having a nominal value of 1 pence each (the 'Options') with an exercise price of 1 pence per share. Of the total, 200,000 will vest after three years of the commencement of Richard Barfield's employment with the Company and are not subject to performance criteria. The remaining 400,000 are subject to performance criteria and vest as follows: 200,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 15% per annum over three years; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 25% per annum over three years; and an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 35% per annum over three years.

In total, 600,000 Options were granted on 18 June 2019, representing 1.3 per cent. of the issued share capital.

In addition, Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, has granted options over 400,000 ordinary shares from his personal holding to Mr Barfield. Of the total, 100,000 will vest after three years of the commencement of Richard Barfield's employment with the Company and are not subject to performance criteria; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 15% per annum over three years; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 25% per annum over three years; and an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 35% per annum over three years.

The 400,000 ordinary shares over which Dr Reljanović has granted options will remain in his personal holding until exercise. Dr Reljanović is interested in 10,955,767 ordinary shares of the Company, representing 23.5 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr Miroslav Reljanović 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Founder and Executive Vice-Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ergomed Plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800BVS8I9VMC1AP84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BN7ZCY67 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over a proportion of his personal shareholding. c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 pence 400,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total 400,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1 pence per share. f) Date of the transaction 18 June 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Barfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ergomed Plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800BVS8I9VMC1AP84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BN7ZCY67 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 pence 1,000,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total 1,000,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1 pence per share. f) Date of the transaction 18 June 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue.

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, and a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.