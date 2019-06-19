Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ergomed PLC    ERGO   GB00BN7ZCY67

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/18 11:35:25 am
286 GBp   +0.35%
02:15aERGOMED : Share Options
PU
06/18ERGOMED : Board Appointment
PU
06/10ERGOMED : PDMR Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ergomed : Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed Award of Share Options and Award of Options by Executive Chairman Over Personally Owned Shares

Guildford, UK- 19 June 2019: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that the following LTIP (Long Term Incentive Plan) awards have been made to newly-appointed CFO Richard Barfield.

The awards consist of share options over the Company's ordinary shares having a nominal value of 1 pence each (the 'Options') with an exercise price of 1 pence per share. Of the total, 200,000 will vest after three years of the commencement of Richard Barfield's employment with the Company and are not subject to performance criteria. The remaining 400,000 are subject to performance criteria and vest as follows: 200,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 15% per annum over three years; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 25% per annum over three years; and an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 35% per annum over three years.

In total, 600,000 Options were granted on 18 June 2019, representing 1.3 per cent. of the issued share capital.

In addition, Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, has granted options over 400,000 ordinary shares from his personal holding to Mr Barfield. Of the total, 100,000 will vest after three years of the commencement of Richard Barfield's employment with the Company and are not subject to performance criteria; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 15% per annum over three years; an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 25% per annum over three years; and an additional 100,000 will vest dependent on total shareholder return of 35% per annum over three years.

The 400,000 ordinary shares over which Dr Reljanović has granted options will remain in his personal holding until exercise. Dr Reljanović is interested in 10,955,767 ordinary shares of the Company, representing 23.5 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Miroslav Reljanović

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Founder and Executive Vice-Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ergomed Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800BVS8I9VMC1AP84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BN7ZCY67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over a proportion of his personal shareholding.

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1 pence

400,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

400,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1 pence per share.

f)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Barfield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ergomed Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800BVS8I9VMC1AP84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BN7ZCY67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1 pence

1,000,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

1,000,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1 pence per share.

f)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanović(Executive Chairman)

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Broker)

Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Mary-Jane Elliott

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

MC Services - for Continental European enquiries

Tel: +49 211 5292 5222

Anne Hennecke

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, and a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERGOMED PLC
02:15aERGOMED : Share Options
PU
06/18ERGOMED : Board Appointment
PU
06/10ERGOMED : PDMR Dealing
PU
06/05ERGOMED : Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Barfield, Forme..
AQ
06/04ERGOMED : Appointment of CFO
PU
06/03ASARINA PHARMA PUBL : issues new shares to Ergomed plc
AQ
05/31ERGOMED : Ergomed and Prime Vigilance Latest Free Webinar
AQ
05/28ERGOMED : 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
AQ
05/20ERGOMED : on track to exceed 2019 market expectations following a strong start t..
AQ
05/17ERGOMED : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64,3 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 9,45 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,56
P/E ratio 2020 27,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart ERGOMED PLC
Duration : Period :
Ergomed PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERGOMED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Jan Petracek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Lutz George Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Irvin Collins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERGOMED PLC82.17%141
GILEAD SCIENCES7.27%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.87%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.74%32 744
GENMAB13.49%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC21.25%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About