Ergomed : to Present at Jefferies Conference

ERGOMED PLC

ERGOMED PLC

(ERGO)
05/28/2020 | 02:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed to Present at Jefferies Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference

Guildford, UK - 28 May 2020:Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that Richard Barfield, Chief Financial Officer of Ergomed, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2pm BST on 2 June 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Ergomed's website, here:

https://www.ergomedplc.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

ENDS

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975

Miroslav Reljanović(Executive Chairman)

Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Numis Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser)

James Black (Broker)

Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK enquiries

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Chris Gardner / Sue Stuart

ergomed@consilium-comms.com

Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.

Disclaimer

Ergomed plc published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 84,5 M
EBIT 2020 11,2 M
Net income 2020 6,90 M
Finance 2020 10,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 183 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 500,00 GBp
Last Close Price 380,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslav Reljanovic Executive Chairman
Lewis Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard Timothy Barfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordana Tonkovic Head-Clinical Development
Sladana Sturlic Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERGOMED PLC-3.31%224
GILEAD SCIENCES15.30%91 795
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.20%69 097
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.88%60 715
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.36%25 297
GENMAB A/S41.82%20 190
