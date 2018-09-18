Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON (ERIC B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ericsson : Sees MediaKind Divestment Concluding in Late 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

By Dimitrios Kontos

Ericsson AB (ERIC) said Tuesday that it now expects the divestment of its majority stake in MediaKind to be completed around the end of 2018, rather than during the third quarter, as the process has proved "more complex than originally expected."

The Swedish telecommunications-equipment company also said the costs associated with the divestment will be equally distributed between the third and fourth quarter.

The company previously said it expected to book the entirety of the additional expenses during the third quarter.

On Jan. 31. the company said private equity firm One Equity Partners would acquire the majority stake in MediaKind's previous iteration, Media Solutions, and Ericsson would maintain a 49% stake in the business.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at dimitrios.kontos@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON 0.96% 77.74 Delayed Quote.42.99%
ERICSSON 0.43% 7.43 Delayed Quote.34.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON
06:27pERICSSON : Sees MediaKind Divestment Concluding in Late 2018
DJ
06:24pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson wins 5G enabler of year award
AQ
05:02pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : MediaKind shows momentum at IBC 2018, Ericsson..
AQ
01:53pERICSSON : and Zain bring ‘Connect to Learn’ education initiative to..
PU
01:08pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Singtel record peak speeds of 1.5Gbp..
AQ
07:17aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Singtel achieves 1.5Gbps over LTE using 5CC CA
AQ
01:22aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson strengthens end-to-end transport solu..
AQ
09/17ERICSSON : Beeline and Ericsson team up to develop 5G and IoT
PU
09/17TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Singtel achieve Asia's fastest fi..
AQ
09/17ERICSSON : and Singtel achieve Asia’s fastest five-carrier aggregation on ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:27aEricsson sees media solutions divestment by year-end rather than Q3 
09/14SK Telecom names Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia as 5G suppliers 
09/11Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech 
09/11Ericsson, T-Mobile sign $3.5B 5G agreement 
09/07Swisscom chooses Ericsson for 5G transport network 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 199 B
EBIT 2018 7 577 M
Net income 2018 230 M
Finance 2018 16 391 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 1 627,91
P/E ratio 2019 34,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
Ericsson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,6  SEK
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON42.99%28 845
CISCO SYSTEMS23.00%215 356
QUALCOMM17.29%107 598
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.02%20 525
ARISTA NETWORKS INC12.52%19 834
HARRIS CORPORATION16.29%19 559
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.