Ericsson : Sees MediaKind Divestment Concluding in Late 2018

By Dimitrios Kontos

Ericsson AB (ERIC) said Tuesday that it now expects the divestment of its majority stake in MediaKind to be completed around the end of 2018, rather than during the third quarter, as the process has proved "more complex than originally expected."

The Swedish telecommunications-equipment company also said the costs associated with the divestment will be equally distributed between the third and fourth quarter.

The company previously said it expected to book the entirety of the additional expenses during the third quarter.

On Jan. 31. the company said private equity firm One Equity Partners would acquire the majority stake in MediaKind's previous iteration, Media Solutions, and Ericsson would maintain a 49% stake in the business.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at dimitrios.kontos@dowjones.com