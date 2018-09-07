Log in
ERICSSON (ERIC B)
Ericsson : and Qualcomm complete 3GPP-compliant 5G data call on 39 GHz

09/07/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

The landmark downlink data call was completed at the Ericsson Lab in Kista, Sweden, on September 6, and adds a new millimeter wave (mmWave) band to those ready for commercial deployment.

This multivendor Interoperability Development Testing (IoDT) represents an important milestone for first-mover operators looking to offer 5G services to consumers. Access to new high-frequency bands is one of the key 5G components in providing very high data rates and ultra-low latency.

The demo was a 5G NR call on a smartphone mobile form factor mobile test device and is compliant with the 3GPP Rel-15 specifications. The over-the-air (OTA) call was performed using mmWave on 39GHz band on NSA mode.

The lab demonstration used Ericsson's commercially available 5G hardware - including its 5G NR radio AIR5331 and baseband products - together with a mobile test device integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and an RF subsystem.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: 'Today's data call milestone with Qualcomm Technologies shows the importance of building the 5G ecosystem. We're also making headway on commercial 5G by performing interoperability tests on new mmWave bands, giving our customers wider deployment options and the consumers, faster speeds.'

Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated, says: 'Mobilizing mmWave for the smartphone has been seen by many as an impossible challenge, but this demonstration validates that we are on track to bring groundbreaking 5G mmWave experiences to consumers. Hype for 5G has never been more prevalent, but this demonstration validates that groundbreaking 5G is real, and that it is just around the corner. This successful lab call is a testament to our continued innovation and collaboration with Ericsson, and we look forward to further industry-leading milestones with them as we progress to 5G commercialization of networks and mobile devices in early 2019.'

The lab data call is a continuation of the IODT announced in December 2017 when Ericsson and Qualcomm, along with several operators, demonstrated a multi-vendor interoperability connection compliant with the NSA 5G NR global 3GPP standard. The live demo showcased both sub-6 GHz and mmWave end-to-end 5G NR systems.

The 3GPP approved the completion of the standalone (SA) 5G NR standard in June while the non-standalone (NSA) 5G NR standard was approved in December 2017.

Find out more information about Ericsson's 5G interoperability milestones with partners.

Read the orginal announcement from Qualcomm.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 11:26:01 UTC
