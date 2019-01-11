Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : and Qualcomm complete 5G data call on 2.6 GHz band

01/11/2019 | 11:19am EST

The bi-directional downlink and uplink data call was made at the Ericsson Lab in Kista, Sweden last December 20. It brings a new sub-6 frequency band one step closer to commercial rollout.

This latest Interoperability Development Testing (IoDT) data call is compliant with the 3GPP Rel-15 'early drop' specification that was frozen in March 2018 but further stabilized in September, and which is the basis for commercial launches expected in the first half of 2019.

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson says: 'Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson continues to make strides on commercial 5G readiness by continuously performing interoperability tests on 5G NR networks on different spectrum bands. We're offering our customers flexible deployment options as they gear up for commercial 5G services.'

The lab demonstration used Ericsson's commercially available 5G hardware - including its 5G NR radio AIR 6488 and RAN Compute products - together with Qualcomm Technologies' mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.

Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., says: 'Qualcomm Technologies is excited to continue working with Ericsson on 5G technology adoption and drive worldwide 5G launches this year. We are committed to helping ensure consumers get 5G devices and experiences in their hands starting in the first half of 2019.'

Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson completed similar IoDTs on 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave bands, as well as on 3.5GHz band based on the September specifications.

Ericsson is steadfastly working with key ecosystem partners for network and device IoDT based on 3GPP-compliant solutions on mmWave, 3.5 GHz and now 2.6 GHz bands. The capabilities of 5G extend far beyond previous generations of mobile communication. Examples of these capabilities are very high data rates, very low latency and energy efficiency. Access to new spectrum bands is one of the key elements to increase capacity and data rates.

Learn more about the 5G technology milestones Ericsson has achieved with industry partners and how the company is accelerating 5G commercialization.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:18:04 UTC
