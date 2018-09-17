Log in
Ericsson : and Singtel achieve Asia’s fastest five-carrier aggregation on LTE

09/17/2018 | 10:13am CEST

This enhanced network speed is achieved by leveraging the first-of-its-kind advanced penta-carrier aggregation and technologies such as FDD & TDD, 256QAM and 4X4 MIMO across five LTE carriers, comprising 2100 MHz, two 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz and TDD 2500 MHz spectrum bands. When introduced in the live network, such capability will improve user experience and enhance network capacity. For instance, customers can download a two-hour 4K video in eight minutes.

Singtel will gradually deploy the 1.5Gbps speed across the island as more 3G spectrum bands are reallocated for the LTE network. Smartphones supporting 1.5 Gbps speeds are scheduled to be launched in 2019.

'We are constantly investing in innovative technologies to boost network speeds, enhance coverage and improve capacity to give our customers the best network experience,' said Mr Tay Yeow Lian, MD, Networks Consumer Singapore, Singtel. 'As our customers' lifestyles increasingly revolve around their smartphones, we would like to ensure that they will continue to enjoy fast, reliable, comprehensive and secure connectivity.'

Starting today, Singtel is also boosting its live network speed to up to 1.2Gbps, the fastest in Singapore. This network upgrade will be progressively deployed at hundreds of high-traffic locations such as Orchard Road, Raffles Place and Clarke Quay, and is available to Singtel mobile customers with Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Note 9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and LG G7 handsets.

'Ericsson has been a leader in pioneering technologies,' said Mr Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei & the Philippines. 'By leveraging five-carrier aggregation across both FDD & TDD, we continue to lead the way to meet customers speed and capacity demands. We are proud to be working on new capabilities and advancements on LTE.'

This latest development builds on Ericsson and Singtel's partnership in Singapore. In July, Singtel and Ericsson announced the launch of a pilot 5G network in Singapore which is expected to go live by the fourth quarter of 2018. Singtel was recently recognised by global metrics leader, Ookla, for having the fastest mobile network speeds in Singapore in the first half of this year.

[1] On a TM500 test system

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:12:05 UTC
