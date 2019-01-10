Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON (ERIC B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norway considering whether to exclude Huawei from building 5G network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is considering whether to join other western nations in excluding China's Huawei Technologies from building part of the Nordic country's new 5G telecommunications infrastructure, its justice minister said on Wednesday.

The Norwegian government is currently discussing measures to reduce potential vulnerabilities in its telecoms industry ahead of the upgrade.

State-controlled operator Telenor, which has 173 million subscribers across eight countries in Europe and Asia, signed its first major contract with Huawei in 2009, a deal that helped pave way for the Chinese firm's global expansion.

Telenor and competitor Telia currently use 4G Huawei equipment in Norway and are testing equipment from the Chinese company in their experimental 5G networks.

"We share the same concerns as the United States and Britain and that is espionage on private and state actors in Norway," Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

"This question is high priority ... we want to have this in place before we build the next round of the telecom network."

Asked whether there could be actions taken against Huawei specifically, Wara said: "Yes, we are considering the steps taken in other countries, that is part of it - the steps taken in the United States and Britain."

Huawei said its equipment was secure.

"Our customers in Norway have strong security requirements of us and they manage the risk in their operations in a good way," said Tore Orderloekken, Cyber Security Officer at Huawei Norway.

"We will continue to be open and transparent and offer extended testing and verification of our equipment to prove that we can deliver secure products in the 5G network in Norway," he told Reuters.

In Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the government encouraged Chinese enterprises to obey the laws of the countries where they operate and similarly requested other nations to provide a level playing field for Chinese firms.

"If that equilibrium is broken then it's not a good thing for either economy," he told a daily news briefing.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the U.S. government from using Huawei equipment and is mulling an executive order that would also bar U.S. companies from doing so.

It is also calling on its allies not to use Huawei equipment when building 5G networks. In Britain, telecoms operator BT is removing Huawei equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and will not use the Chinese company for central parts of the next network.

Telenor said it was taking security seriously. "Norway has had full control over critical infrastructure for many, many years and we in Telenor take it very seriously," Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters.

(Additional reporting by Philip Wen in BEIJING; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Gwladys Fouche
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP 0.28% 233.25 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
ERICSSON -4.91% 78.94 Delayed Quote.4.54%
NOKIA OYJ -0.90% 5.284 Delayed Quote.5.92%
TELENOR -0.82% 168.75 Delayed Quote.1.49%
TELIA COMPANY -0.05% 42.8 Delayed Quote.2.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON
03:32aNorway considering whether to exclude Huawei from building 5G network
RE
03:29aIDEA CELLULAR : Service quality issues plague Vodafone Idea Limited
AQ
03:16aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Provisions in fourth quarter 2018 related to r..
AQ
01/09BOUYGUES : conducts a 5G call in real conditions in Lyon
AQ
01/09Sprint and T-Mobile Throw More 5G Pieces on the Table
AQ
01/09MANAGED BROADCAST SERVICES SPECIAL R : Knowledge Partner Interview with Red Bee ..
AQ
01/08TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : RCOM deadlock drags on
AQ
01/085G WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE : Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Top Key Pla..
AQ
01/08ENEA : New CEO of Enea recruited
AQ
01/07TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Anil A..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 206 B
EBIT 2018 9 876 M
Net income 2018 2 338 M
Finance 2018 19 038 M
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 124,04
P/E ratio 2019 27,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
Ericsson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 80,9  SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON4.54%30 662
CISCO SYSTEMS0.53%194 271
QUALCOMM-1.69%68 414
NOKIA OYJ4.57%33 973
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.97%18 986
ARISTA NETWORKS1.70%15 834
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.