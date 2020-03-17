Ericsson : Update on Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2020 Addressing the Corona Virus

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has decided on certain precautionary measures related to its Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2020. Ericsson is closely monitoring the development around the Corona virus and is following recommendations from relevant national authorities and international bodies, such as the WHO and The Public Health Agency of Sweden.

Ericsson plans to hold its Annual General Meeting 2020 as scheduled at 3:00 pm CEST on March 31, 2020, at Kistamässan in Kista/Stockholm, but with a limited scope. The Public Health Agency of Sweden has raised the risk level of public dissemination in the Stockholm region to very high risk, the highest level. Due to the risk for contamination, Ericsson has decided to limit the scope of the meeting and the presence of Board members and management will be limited. The President and CEO Börje Ekholm will not attend in person but will participate via link.

Shareholders are welcome to send questions about Ericsson to the company in advance to investor.relations@ericsson.com.

A resolution will be proposed at the AGM to have the meeting available via live webcast, and a recording of the CEO speech will be made available at www.ericsson.com after the meeting.

No food or refreshments will be served, and the doors will open at 2:00 pm CEST instead of 1:30 pm CEST. The previously announced option to visit to the Ericsson Studio Unboxed is cancelled.

Individuals who feel sick or have visited an area where the Corona virus has been widely spread during a two-week period prior to the meeting are expected to refrain from participating in person. The same applies to those who have been in close contact with someone who feels sick or who has visited such a region recently. Please refer to the Public Health Agency of Sweden for updated information regarding risk areas and recommendations regarding the Corona virus, www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se. Even though Ericsson is taking precautions to minimize the risk for exposure to the Corona virus, the company is unable to guarantee that attendees will not be exposed to the virus.

Ericsson would like to remind shareholders of the possibility of not attending the meeting in person. Instead they can appoint a proxy who will vote on their behalf. Shareholders who want to authorize a proxy to vote on their behalf, can find relevant templates at: https://www.ericsson.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020.

Euroclear Sweden AB has informed Ericsson that they, at no cost, offer a possibility for shareholders who are individuals to appoint a proxy designated by Euroclear Sweden to vote in accordance with the shareholder's instructions. Ericsson welcomes this initiative. More information about this offering from Euroclear is available at Euroclear's website: www.euroclearproxy.se. As an alternative, shareholders may give their proxy to Euroclear Sweden in-person at Kistamässan from 10:00 am until 2:30 pm CEST on March 31.

The health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is a key priority and if required, the company is preparing measures to split the attendees in different rooms to be able to reassure health and safety.

