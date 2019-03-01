Ericsson : Total CO2 Emissions Rose 7% Due to Component Shortage

By Dieter Holger



Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson (ERIC-A.SK) said Friday that its total carbon dioxide emissions rose 7% in 2018 because a component shortage required increased air transport to meet delivery commitments.

CO2 emissions for product transport were around 85,000 metric tons higher in 2018 than 2017, Ericsson said.

The Swedish telecommunications company said it aims for a 35% carbon footprint reduction between 2016 and 2022, which it will accomplish by lowering energy usage in facilities, improving fleet vehicle management, shifting transport from air to surface and managing business travel.

Despite the overall increase in emissions, Ericsson said it decreased CO2 emissions in other areas in 2018. Facilities emissions fell 15% and business travel emissions fell 11%, helped by virtual meetings and travel restrictions. Fleet vehicle emissions dropped 27% due to alternative-fuel trials and using telematics, a way of making driving more efficient.

Looking forward, Ericsson said 5G technology will drive down carbon intensity across the globe because it requires less energy.

In one case study, the company said its new 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System reduced energy consumption by up to 30% compared to old equipment.

"The transition to 5G has a huge potential not only to develop energy-efficient solutions for mobile networks, but also to help different sectors of society to reduce their environmental impact," Ericsson said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger