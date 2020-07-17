Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/17 08:52:16 am
96.97 SEK   +10.65%
08:18aERICSSON : Backs Guidance as 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:36aAN EXPERIENCE UNRIVALED : my year on the Executive Team Advisory Board
PU
05:05aERICSSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : Backs Guidance as 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates -- Earnings Review

07/17/2020 | 08:18am EDT

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Ericsson AB reported second-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what we watched: 




  EARNINGS FORECAST: The telecoms-equipment maker reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.45 billion Swedish kronor ($269.6 million), up from SEK1.71 billion for the year-earlier period and sharply higher than the SEK1.67 billion expected in a consensus provided by FactSet. 


 



  REVENUE FORECAST: Sales rose 1.4% to SEK55.58 billion, driven by its key networks unit. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected sales of SEK55.16 billion. 


 



  WHAT TO WATCH: 


 



  5G PROGRESS: Ericsson's networks unit grew strongly in North America and Northeast Asia while sales declined in Latin America and India. It said momentum in North America remains strong and the market is estimated to grow 4% in 2020. Momentum is supported by the closing of the Sprint-T Mobile merger, upcoming spectrum auctions and an overall demand for 5G. "As we prepare to exit the crisis caused by Covid-19, there is a need to restart economies and make strategic, forward-looking investments which we suggest must include the future digital infrastructure," CEO Borje Ekholm said. "We see many regions around the world increasing investments in this space and as a European company we are concerned that Europe will fall behind." 


 



  MARGINS: Gross margins at the networks unit slipped to 40.2% from 41.4% as it booked a previously announced SEK900 million write-down on inventory in China and took more lower-margin strategic contracts in the country to build market position. The company has previously said that it was taking an increasing share of strategic contracts--which hurt profits in the short term but should boost margins over the long term--to boost market share. 


 



  GUIDANCE: Ericsson backed its full-year guidance after experiencing limited impact from Covid-19 in the second quarter, but cautioned that while some customers are accelerating their investments, others are temporarily cautious. Ericsson still targets 2020 sales of between SEK230 billion and SEK240 billion with an operating margin excluding restructuring charges at more than 10% of sales. The 2022 margin target is 12%-14%, excluding restructuring charges. 


 



  Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 10.22% 96.58 Delayed Quote.7.45%
T-MOBILE US -0.41% 104.49 Delayed Quote.33.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 233 B 25 808 M 25 808 M
Net income 2020 13 692 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
Net cash 2020 19 289 M 2 134 M 2 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 313 B 34 564 M 34 581 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 99 095
Free-Float 88,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,61 SEK
Last Close Price 87,64 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB7.45%34 564
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.55%193 297
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.61%42 272
ZTE CORPORATION13.22%24 411
NOKIA OYJ12.64%23 859
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.40%22 910
