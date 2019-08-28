Log in
ERICSSON AB

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
News 
News

Ericsson CEO Ekholm may leave soon, Saab's Buskhe could replace him - paper

08/28/2019 | 02:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ericsson Chief Executive Officer Borje Ekholm holds a news conference during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm could be about to announce his exit with outgoing Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe planned as his replacement, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.

"The idea is that Hakan Buskhe will take over as CEO of Ericsson. Borje has taken Ericsson out of the crisis and done it well. Now someone needs to come in and move things along," a source told the paper.

DI said Ekholm could announce his departure in the next six months.

Defence firm Saab said earlier this month that Buskhe would step down as CEO early next year.

Borje Ekholm has headed Ericsson since January 2017.

Ericsson declined to comment on the report

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORR DRILLING LTD End-of-day quote.
ERICSSON AB -1.50% 76.2 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
SAAB AB 0.61% 264.7 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 224 B
EBIT 2019 20 824 M
Net income 2019 9 792 M
Finance 2019 21 948 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 26,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 256 B
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB-0.56%26 527
CISCO SYSTEMS8.70%201 623
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.78%39 489
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.17%29 527
NOKIA OYJ-10.45%28 028
ARISTA NETWORKS5.93%17 107
