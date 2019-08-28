Ericsson CEO Ekholm may leave soon, Saab's Buskhe could replace him - paper

"The idea is that Hakan Buskhe will take over as CEO of Ericsson. Borje has taken Ericsson out of the crisis and done it well. Now someone needs to come in and move things along," a source told the paper.

DI said Ekholm could announce his departure in the next six months.

Defence firm Saab said earlier this month that Buskhe would step down as CEO early next year.

Borje Ekholm has headed Ericsson since January 2017.

Ericsson declined to comment on the report

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)