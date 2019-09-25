Log in
ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
Ericsson : Expects $1 Billion Monetary Sanction for SEC, DOJ Investigations

09/25/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Ericsson (ERIC) expects to record a provision of SEK12 billion in the third quarter for the resolution of U.S. investigations and related costs.

The company expects a monetary sanction of about $1 billion to resolve probes by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

"In the course of the investigations," the company said "it identified breaches of its code of business ethics and the FCPA," and has taken "disciplinary measures, including terminations where appropriate."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

