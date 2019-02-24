Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : Huawei chairman says Trump's latest message on 5G 'clear and correct'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 08:14am EST
Guo Ping, Rotating Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies company, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - The chairman of Huawei Technologies said President Trump's assertion that the U.S. needed to get ahead in mobile communications through competition rather than seeking to block technology was "clear and correct".

Trump's tweets on Thursday did not specifically mention the Chinese company, which is at the centre of a cyber security storm, but the comments could be viewed as toning down the U.S. administration's opposition to the network equipment supplier.

"I have noticed the president's Twitter, he said that the US needs faster and smarter 5G, or even 6G in the future, and he has realised that the US is lagging behind in this respect, and I think his message is clear and correct," Guo Ping, speaking through an interpreter, said ahead of the mobile industry's biggest global event in Barcelona.

Guo said Huawei, the world's biggest network equipment company, would be the focus of attention at the event, which officially kicks off on Monday.

Huawei is caught up in a clash between the United States and China over network security for the next generation of mobile services, with President Donald Trump's administration saying Huawei has enabled Chinese state espionage.

Guo, who holds Huawei's rotating chairmanship, said that the company had never and would never allow any country to insert "backdoors" into its equipment, repeating claims it has made many times before.

He said all stakeholders -- equipment makers, network operators and governments -- needed to work together to devise trustworthy standards to manage cyber security risks. The issue should not be decided by politics, he said.

"We need to have unified standard that should be verifiable," he said.

Asked whether the Chinese state has a stake in Huawei, Guo said it was 100 percent owned by its past and present employees.

On the risk of Trump issuing an executive order banning Huawei from the United States, he said: it "is not necessary and should not be released". He added such a move would hurt Huawei's small number of U.S. customers.

"If such an executive order is to be released, what is the motivation behind it?" he asked.

"Is it just to make the decision maker feel good? Such an executive order will harm some of the small telcos' interests and it is unfair to them."

"I hope the U.S. will honour their spirit of ruling by law," he added.

The United States, Guo said, did not represent the whole world and so Huawei could continue to succeed without the United States.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Keith Weir)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.95% 87.78 Delayed Quote.12.65%
NOKIA OYJ 1.08% 5.444 Delayed Quote.8.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
08:14aERICSSON : Huawei chairman says Trump's latest message on 5G 'clear and correct'
RE
08:14aERICSSON : Huawei chairman says Trump's latest message on 5G 'clear and correct'
RE
02/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : India Supreme Court holds billionaire tycoon g..
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Telefónica Movistar Mexico selects Ericsson Ex..
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Intel to show live demo of 4G + 5..
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson touts new cellular IoT approach
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : MultiTechs Newest Lens Solution and Award-winn..
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Telefónica Movistar México selects Ericsson Ex..
AQ
02/22TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Singtel, Optus complete international 5G AR vi..
AQ
02/21TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : The mighty too are accountable 
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 212 B
EBIT 2019 17 720 M
Net income 2019 8 854 M
Finance 2019 22 497 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 32,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 293 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
NOKIA OYJ8.23%34 776
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
ARISTA NETWORKS28.38%20 824
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.