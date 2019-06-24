Ericsson : KDDI and Ericsson drive innovation with new 5G Core use cases

Ericsson and KDDI, a leading telecommunications in Japan, will showcase their joint efforts to innovate and define 5G core network use cases during Mobile World Congress Shanghai, held June 26-28, 2019.

The first use case demonstrates zero-touch authentication via a 5G API that resolves traditional, complex service-authentication and authorization procedures and provides end-users with a seamless and secure service experience.

The second use case provides industrial users with a fast, flexible and automatic network platform and service using Container-based Dynamic Slice Orchestration prototypes. These combine several key 5G Core network features into one integrated solution.

Yasuo Ohkouchi, Administrative Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division of KDDI says: 'We have initiated in-depth 5G core network studies with Ericsson and have passed the milestone to showcase innovative solutions.'

Nils Viklund, Head of Solution Area Packet Core says: '5G Core is one of our focus areas and plays an instrumental part of 5G deployment. Through our joint efforts with KDDI we are confident that we can support more 5G business opportunities including collaboration with over the top application service providers.'

Ericsson's recent statement on 5G Core network programmability emphasizes how service providers can use their network as a platform for enabling innovative industrial use cases.

Ericsson will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai from June 26 to 28 in Hall N3 at SNIEC.