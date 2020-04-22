Log in
Ericsson : Net Profit Fell, Revenue Rose; Backs Guidance -- Earnings Review

04/22/2020 | 06:29am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Ericsson AB reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday. Here's what we watched:

NET PROFIT: The telecom-equipment maker reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.16 billion Swedish kronor ($214.2 million), just shy of the SEK2.23 seen in a consensus provided by FactSet and down from SEK2.32 billion last year.

REVENUE: Sales rose 1.7% to SEK49.75 billion, driven by the company's key networks unit. Analysts polled by FactSet expected sales of SEK52.92 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--5G PROGRESS: Ericsson said it has experienced a limited impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The networks unit grew strongly in North America, Japan and Saudi Arabia during the quarter, while Latin America, India and North East Asia had sales declines. In China, Ericsson said it has grown market share, but it expressed concern over the delayed investment in the technology in Europe, saying it risks falling behind the rest of the world and urged governments to restart their economies by investing in 5G. In North America, the closing of the Sprint-T Mobile merger is expected to boost investments in the second half.

--MARGINS: In its key networks unit, the gross margin increased to 44.4% from 43.2%, after experiencing high activity across multiple regions. A favorable business mix more than compensated for an increased portion of strategic contracts and the expected negative effect from the acquired antenna and filter business. Group gross margin reached 39.8% from 38.4%.

--GUIDANCE: Ericsson said there is near-term uncertainty around sales volumes due to the coronavirus and the macroeconomic situation, but with current visibility it has no reason to change its financial targets for 2020 and 2022. Ericsson targets 2020 sales of between SEK230 billion and SEK240 billion with an operating margin excluding restructuring charges at over 10% of sales. The 2022 margin target is 12%-14%, excluding restructuring charges. It added that with uncertainties from the pandemic hitting short-term growth, it expects somewhat lower than normal sequential sales growth in the second quarter.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 238 B
EBIT 2020 23 987 M
Net income 2020 14 533 M
Finance 2020 26 971 M
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 290 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 93,63  SEK
Last Close Price 81,34  SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB-0.27%28 680
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.45%171 968
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.92%39 644
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.21%24 679
ZTE CORPORATION1.34%24 230
NOKIA OYJ-6.13%18 903
