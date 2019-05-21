Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ericsson : Nokia CEO sees possible benefits from Huawei tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday the company could benefit from a U.S. clampdown on Chinese rival Huawei as the race to roll out 5G services heats up.

Asked about the regulatory problems facing Huawei, he told investors: "Perhaps there is long term opportunity but more than that, it's hard to say at this point."

Analysts expect Nokia and its Swedish peer Ericsson to benefit from tensions between the United States and Huawei, the largest supplier of mobile network technology.

Nokia last month reported a surprise quarterly loss after it failed to supply 5G telecoms equipment in time.

Suri acknowledged the company had been a little slow in getting 5G technology up and running, citing merging its own technology plans with those of acquired Alcatel-Lucent as a reason.

"We are late in 5G by a few weeks to a couple of months," Suri told the Finnish company's annual shareholder meeting.

Nokia said it has won one additional commercial 5G contract since it reported first quarter earnings in late April.

"We are winning deals and rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks," Suri said.

"We now have 37 5G commercial contracts - 20 with named customers including T-Mobile, AT&T, STC, and Telia - and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match," he added.

Suri told investors he remained confident the company would reach its annual financial guidance. Nokia repeated in April its forecast for 2019 underlying diluted earnings per share of 25-29 euro cents, and non-IFRS operating margin of 9-12%.

Shares in Nokia were up 1.9 percent in late trading in Helsinki.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Writing by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Ericsson AB, Nokia Oyj
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.00% 93.24 Delayed Quote.18.40%
NOKIA OYJ 1.84% 4.578 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
10:58aERICSSON : Nokia CEO sees possible benefits from Huawei tensions
RE
05/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson ConsumerLab Report Busts Myths Surrou..
AQ
05/20EUROPE : European stocks fall on worries about Huawei fallout
RE
05/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson-LG's UK Distributor, Pragma, Announce..
AQ
05/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Viettel Vietnam conducts its first 5G trial
AQ
05/20TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : MediaTek and Ericsson place standalone 5G call..
AQ
05/20CISCO : expects 5G windfalls in the future
AQ
05/19TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Red Bee Media's Andrew Knight on increasing en..
AQ
05/19TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Red Bee Media's Kris Langbridge on the state o..
AQ
05/19TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Trump's Huawei ban a ‘double-edged sword..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 20 412 M
Net income 2019 10 171 M
Finance 2019 19 569 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 29,29
P/E ratio 2020 20,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,8  SEK
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB18.40%31 789
CISCO SYSTEMS30.05%246 558
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD13.89%37 950
NOKIA OYJ-10.70%28 242
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS27.69%24 207
ARISTA NETWORKS16.26%18 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About